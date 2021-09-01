In a 2-0 vote Wednesday, Lancaster County Commissioners approved a plan to give hiring and retention bonuses to correctional officers at Lancaster County Prison.

The prison has faced an exodus of correctional officers that has accelerated in recent weeks and county officials are hoping the incentives will reverse the losses.

“It’s important to note that the situation at the prison is unlike anything else we have in Lancaster County,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said. “We have extreme circumstances for a 24/7/365 operation that need to be addressed. I think both sides have come together to present something that will give us the opportunity to, if not solve the situation, at least make it extremely better than the situation we have now, which is untenable.”

The head of the correctional officers’ union had expressed support for the bonus plan.

The county prison is currently down 64 officers, which Chief Clerk Larry George said was “jeopardizing” operations. The shortage comes as the prison grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak that had affected 117 inmates and 18 staff as of Tuesday, though none had been hospitalized.

In an attempt to reverse the decline in the number of correctional officers, the county will offer hiring bonuses of $7,500 to new officers. Additionally, it will offer retention bonuses of $7,500 to $12,000 to current correctional officers and a small number of other employees who work directly with inmates.

The plan is projected to cost $2.4 million, which will be funded through the county’s American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government.

But for the time being, the county is not raising the starting wage for correctional officers, which is the lowest in the region. D’Agostino noted the plan will run through August of 2022, which is when negotiations on a new correctional officer union contract will begin and wages can be addressed.

D’Agostino and fellow Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons voted for the plan, but Democratic Commissioner Lehman abstained, saying he “can’t stand behind” the process.

Lehman said that at Tuesday’s work session, a member of the public – prison reform advocate Neil Ward – had requested a copy of the draft plan presented to the commissioners and was denied by Commissioner Parsons. So while he said he wanted to support the prison, Lehman said could not in good conscience vote for the proposal because he viewed that denial as restricting the public’s access to information prior to the vote.

Parsons disagreed with Lehman’s reasoning, saying the document the board received Tuesday was a pre-decisional one – an apparent reference to exemptions in the state’s Right-to-Know Law – but noted it was included in the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting. Parsons accused Lehman of preforming “mental gymnastics” to find a reason not to vote for the plan.

The county will begin implementing the bonuses immediately, and Parsons reiterated his desire for county officials to also come up with a plan to advertise the open correctional officer positions.