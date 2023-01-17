Lancaster city police continue to investigate a string of city shootings that left three residents dead at the end of November into early December.

Over the course of two weeks, Luis Oscar Sanchez, 29, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, and James Jeffery Diggs, 30, all died of gunshot wounds in Lancaster city. Police spokesman Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said there has been speculation over a possible connection between the cases, but he could not comment Tuesday afternoon.

Someone shot and killed Sanchez at Prince of Subs at 147 S. Prince Street on Nov. 28. Security guard Chris Johnson was injured in the shooting but survived.

Someone found Jones' body two days later on Nov. 30 in an alley in the 300 block of South Marshall Street. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined he died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide.

Diggs died Friday, Dec. 9, on Ruby Street of multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area around 11:30 p.m. and found body. Officers found a blood trail and followed it to a house in the 400 block of Ruby Street, where they found a boy with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries

Police have not made any arrests in those three shootings as of Tuesday afternoon.

Starting with the Nov. 28 shooting at Prince of Subs, there were a total of nine people shot, five of them killed, across Lancaster County.

- Police charged James E. Pilgrim Jr., 29, of Columbia, with fatally shooting 41-year-old Lamar Davis and injuring 36-year-old Dawayne Lucas on Nov. 30.

- Derek Stewart, 36, shot and killed 35-year-old Courtney Cooper sometime on Sunday, Dec. 10, police said. He then shot two other people that night before shooting himself during a standoff with police. Stewart died of his injuries the next day.