When: Council committee meeting, July 5.

What happened: Lancaster’s acting police chief, Richard Mendez, came one step closer to official status as police chief when City Council’s public safety committee voted to approve his nomination as part of the council’s monthly committee meetings. The meeting also included reports and votes from the Personnel, Community Planning, Public Works, Finance and Economic Development committees.

Background: Mayor Danene Sorace appointed then Capt. Mendez to be the interim chief when former chief John Bey resigned in May. Sorace, who announced the appointment of Mendez to permanent police chief in June, spoke on his background and experience during council’s committee meeting. She noted that Mendez, a husband and a father, is a lifelong resident of Lancaster and a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School.

Quotable: “Acting chief Mendez has served the city of Lancaster for 20-plus years,” Sorace said. “He began, as all police officers do, on patrol and worked his way up the ranks.”

The process: Since the mayor’s appointment of Mendez in June, City Council members have all had opportunities to meet with him and discuss his experience and qualifications for the job. Two of the three members of the Public Safety Committee, Janet Diaz and Jaime Arroyo, and council member Amanda Bakay, all spoke highly of him during the committee meeting.

Consensus: Arroyo said he is “very excited for the future of the department and the city of Lancaster,” adding he is “personally excited that a McCaskey grad will be taking the helm of the police department.” Council member Amanda Bakay echoed these comments, noting support for Mendez extends beyond the city council to the community at large. “The amount of folks who have come out to talk to me in support of his appointment is encouraging,” Bakay said. “I’ve heard from a lot of folks inside and outside of the police about his character, and this is an exciting appointment.”

Next steps: Diaz, chair of the Public Safety Committee, made the motion to approve Mendez’s nomination, which was seconded by Arroyo. The committee voted unanimously to send the nomination to the full City Council for a July 12 vote.

Lead pipes in Lancaster: The public works committee voted to approve a grant proposal to address lead pipes in the city’s water system. According to Public Works Director Stephen Campbell, there are 550 known lead pipes. This is about 1% of the pipes in the system. In a follow-up interview, Campbell emphasized that residents have little cause for concern, but it is still important that the pipes be replaced to prevent future problems. “It’s important because we want to get rid of any potential danger,” Campbell said. “But the danger from lead service lines is really very minor.” Campbell added that “there is no safe level of lead” when it comes to air or water, but that the only way that lead would be getting into Lancaster’s water would be if these pipes are deteriorating, and there is no indication that they are. Even if they were, Campbell said, the parts per million that might be found in any of the city’s water would be very low.

Timeline: If the city is awarded the grant, it will take up to three years to replace the lead lines. Work would begin in the spring of 2023. There is also a plan to address the lead lines if this grant is not awarded. That plan would address small numbers of lines per year over the next five to eight years.

The cost: Campbell said the cost for addressing these 550 lines would be in the range of $6.6 million to $9 million. The city is requesting $9 million for this grant, with the goal of using some of that money to address 3,200 other lines where the lead status is unknown. Those lines will be dealt with as the second phase of this project. For this type of grant, the public works department is required to receive approval from City Council. The department worked with Tina Campbell, the city’s grant writer, to write the proposal. The public works committee approved the grant to be moved to the full City Council for a vote July 12. If council approves the grant, it will be submitted to the state through the Department of Community and Economic Development in accordance with the Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Program. The deadline for the grant is the end of July, and the city will know if the grant was approved sometime late in the summer or early fall.

What’s next: Council will meet again at 6:30 p.m. July 12.

— Robert Spicer, For LNP | LancasterOnline