Things are getting a bit confusing when it comes to who is allowed to do what and where on Airbnb and Vrbo in Lancaster city.

City Council on Tuesday heard nearly 1½ hours of public comment about proposed zoning changes that would prohibit, in many of the city’s residential neighborhoods, the rental of dwellings through those platforms.

The proposed changes could go up for a vote on May 10 along with a number of other proposed zoning changes. Alternatively, the part of the changes that deal with short-term rentals could be broken out for further revision. It wasn’t immediately clear to city staff Tuesday whether doing the latter would by law require another public hearing.

In areas where short-term rentals would still be allowed — including downtown and along the East-West and North-South corridors — city officials are also looking at increasing rule enforcement around an industry that’s expanded at a dizzying pace, leaving many municipalities struggling to keep up.

An underlying intent of proposed zoning changes is to encourage affordable housing options. City staffers have said prohibiting short-term rentals in the R3 and R4 districts — medium- and high-density housing — would help protect potential long-term housing, ensuring people don’t buy investment properties specifically to use as short-term rentals. But other issues have been raised.

“There’s trash and noise complaints, parking complaints, things like that that we need to address more specifically in advance of the comprehensive plan being complete,” Mayor Danene Sorace said at council’s April committee meeting, citing residents’ frustration. “So this is really an important step, that if council were to take, will help us advance some additional regulation related to short-term rentals.”

She said the city’s contract with a service that tracks short-term rentals for cities will be a time saver for the Lancaster’s lone zoning officer. The third-party provider is called Granicus.

Cities are having trouble keeping up with who is renting what and where, according to Ulrik Binzer, a former Airbnb host and Silicon Valley executive who went on to run Host Compliance, which is now part of Granicus. Binzer told Fast Company magazine in 2019 that cities can’t rely on traditional methods like knocking on doors and taking photos but instead need high-tech tools like “web scrapes.” Without those tools, it’s like “bringing a knife to a gunfight” for tracking and compliance, he said.

“Understanding exactly where short-term rentals are operating has been difficult for municipalities in recent years,” Chris Delfs, the city’s director of community planning and economic development said earlier this month. “That’s … one of the main reasons we decided to invest in this software.”

Variety of concerns

Comments ran the gamut Tuesday. Some residents said they were concerned about outside investors buying up major chunks of blocks of neighborhoods. Some said they were worried some who are renting short-term rentals now who aren’t in compliance would be allowed to get up to speed and be grandfathered in under the wire. One resident said that would not be fair given that under the proposal she would not be allowed to rent out her house for a few months if she decided to travel abroad.

City resident Wendell Martin addressed short-term rentals during an open public comment period at an April 12 meeting.

“We’d love to have Rebman’s back as a department store down here. But Amazon is here to stay. Taxi cabs suffer when Uber comes in. But it’s kind of the new thing,” Martin said. “And … the same thing with short-term rentals. It’s the new thing.”

Short-term rentals are a growing piece of the Lancaster County tourism puzzle, said Ed Harris, president and CEO of the nonprofit destination marketing organization Discover Lancaster.

There’s a bigger supply of short-term rentals now than ever before in the county with numbers expected to continue to climb, according to a Discover Lancaster report that also shows the highest supply and demand for Airbnb and Vrbo rentals in Lancaster city. Growth, however, is more noticeable outside the city, said Bryce Merkt, who compiled the report.

“We’re seeing it in the smaller towns like Columbia, Ronks and Elizabethtown,” Merkt said.

In March, there were 920 active Airbnb and Vrbo listings in Lancaster County, according to Discover Lancaster. That’s 250 more active listings than there were in March 2019.

“We are seen as a short-term rental company. But there’s this huge market of people that want to travel for a week, a month, or an entire season,” Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky said during a Morgan Stanley conference last month. Weeks earlier Chesky said during an earnings call that nearly half the nights booked on Airbnb during the fourth quarter of 2021 were for stays of a week or longer. One out of five nights were for stays of a month or longer. In 2021, nearly 175,000 Airbnb guests stayed somewhere for three months or longer, he said during that call — which Chesky dialed into from an Airbnb in Miami.

Douglas Smith, bureau chief of community planning and design, said Tuesday night that even though only 41 properties in the city have the required letter of zoning compliance, new figures he received this week from Granicus Host Compliance show and estimated 215 short-term rental units (which show up in more than 300 listings) are actually operating in the city.