Five local attorneys have earned the Lancaster Bar Association's coveted "highly recommended" rating in their bid for a vacant seat in the Court of Common Pleas.

They are:

• Lisa DiBernardo, who practices insurance defense, uninsured and underinsured motorist litigation and construction litigation with the firm of Flanagan and DiBernardo, LLP.

• Edward R. Kennett, who practices personal injury law with the firm of Katherman Briggs & Greenberg, LLP.

• Mark S. Miller, who is an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

• JoAnne Murphy, who is a solo practitioner serving as a court-appointed divorce master and guardian ad litem.

• Christopher M. Patterson, who practices criminal defense law as "of counsel" with the firm of Pyfer Reese Straub Gray & Farhat PC.

The bar association issued its recommendations on Tuesday. Its judiciary committee interviewed candidates, reviewed questionnaires and polled its members on who is best suited to serve on the local bench.

The bar association issued ratings for seven attorneys seeking an open judicial seat left vacant by the retirement of former Judge James P. Cullen in December.

The committee uses three ratings when determining a candidate’s qualifications: "not recommended," "recommended," and the highest, "highly recommended." The criteria are integrity, legal knowledge and ability, professional experience, judicial temperament, diligence, health, financial responsibility and public service.

Hobie Crystle, who unsuccessfully ran for district attorney last year, was rated "recommended."

Shawn P. McLaughlin was rated "not recommended."

"Judicial elections, and political appointments to fill elected seats when they are vacant, are part of the political process," said judiciary committee chairman Jeffrey P. Ouellet in the release. "But the Committee works on a completely nonpartisan basis. Our hope is that our nonpartisan ratings are useful throughout this process."

A spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf did not immediately reply to a request for if, and when, the governor would seek to fill the vacancy. The last time there was a judicial vacancy, in 2018, Wolf did not appoint anyone to fill the spot.