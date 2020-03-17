School board meeting, March 16.

What happened: Community members will be informed of plans for construction, renovations and changes to the campus through alternative means rather than holding face to face meetings in the high school cafeteria. Meetings scheduled for March 30 and April 1 are canceled.

Quotable: “It’s not an electronic meeting, but recording or videoing the presentation, making it available online, getting that information out far and wide,” Superintendent Kevin Peart explained.

How the process works: When the presentation is posted online, residents can provide feedback via an electronic form. They will be notified via the school website, social media, ads in Engle publications (Advertiser, Merchandiser) and printed copies of the presentation placed at the library, borough and municipal offices. Discussion about feedback will happen back at the board table at a public meeting, Peart said. The goal is to “have a plan for Lampeter (Elementary) moving forward by the end of the year.”

Why it matters: Board President Melissa Herr explained that while not required, community engagement allows transparency about what the board decides and why. “We want to hear from our stakeholders, we want to know we’re answering their questions. We’re spending their money,” she said.

Coronavirus: Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus recommended fast tracking a Chromebook order for fifth and ninth grade students. Parts for the devices originate in Wuhan, China, so he anticipates delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board agreed to retroactively approve the purchase at a future board meeting. The board tabled most agenda items and kept business to essential items only. Delayed was a presentation from RBC about the district’s current debt levels and future opportunities.