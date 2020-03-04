School board meeting, March 2.
What happened: The cost of School Age Child Care program, known as SACC, will increase to $4.50 an hour for the 2020-21 school year. The current hourly fee, $3.50, has remained the same since 2008.
Why it's important: SACC provides care before and after school, on days when school start is delayed or dismissed early and on snow days. The district program for children in kindergarten through fifth grades supports itself, operating with funds it receives from child care services it provides.
Notable: Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus said the program director researched costs for child care and found the average in this area is $5.94 per hour.
Graduation: Graduation is set for May 29 barring school-closing events that may occur before then, which is unlikely since two snow days are built into the schedule.
Retirement: Lampeter Elementary School Principal William Bray retires at the end of the school year after 22 years at the school and 36 years in education.