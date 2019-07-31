Jubilation Jazz, a Christian big-band ensemble whose members hail mainly from Arkansas, played an electrifying concert of gospel, military and popular songs last Thursday night at Salem Evangelical Reformed Church at Hellers near Leola.
Salem Hellers is perhaps the earliest Reformed church in Lancaster County. The first sanctuary was built in 1722, repaired in 1802, and rebuilt and enlarged in 1838. The current building was dedicated in 1860 and has been expanded several times.
Between bursts of electrifying music, Wally Fowler, the dynamic director of Jubilation Jazz, commented on the church’s lengthy history in droll fashion.
“There are doorknobs in this church older than the state of Arkansas,” he exclaimed.
That remark produced hearty laughter. And it may be true. Arkansas became a state in 1836. But if doorknobs at Salem Hellers are older than that, they more than likely were imported. The first U.S. doorknob was patented in 1878.
Catching up — 1
Reacting to The Scribbler column of June 26 about chewing gum sticking to and marring city sidewalks, John Stover, of Lancaster, says, “Perhaps Lancaster needs a Ben Wilson.”
Wilson, who lives in London, began experimenting with tiny paintings on discarded chewing gum in 1998. Since 2004, he has cleaned, painted and sealed splotches of gum full time.
One of his projects has been to create over 400 pieces of art on gum caught in the tread of the Millennium Bridge crossing the Thames River. Some of these miniature paintings take him hours to complete.
“The chewing gum is already there,” he told a reporter. “I’m just transforming it into something beautiful that people would like to look at.”
Stover has viewed the results on trips abroad. “We have found it fascinating to walk the streets of Muswell Hill (where Wilson lives) or cross the Millennium Bridge to see his work,” he says.
In Lancaster, musicians play pianos outdoors. Murals decorate the walls of numerous buildings. Poetry is etched into walkways. Will an artist turn Lancaster’s gum spots into miniature works of art?
Catching up — 2
Last winter, this column discussed Eric Conner’s history of Amish tourism in Lancaster County from its beginnings in the 1950s to its peak in 1985. The Scribbler mentioned “Plain and Fancy,” the 1955 Broadway musical comedy that helped put Lancaster County on the tourism map.
David Bucher, of Lititz, and Chris Bucher Blair, of East Hempfield Township, wrote to say they were disappointed that their aunt, Marion Bucher Weaver, was not mentioned
Weaver wrote “Plain Betsy,” the musical about New Yorkers visiting Amish country on which “Plain and Fancy” was based.
Born into a Marietta Mennonite family in 1902, Weaver died 80 years later following an intensely creative career. She wrote dozens of musicals and hymns.
“Plain Betsy” premiered here; then it was rearranged and presented on Broadway and elsewhere. Theater-goers became tourists. Lancaster County would never be the same.
