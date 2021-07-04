Until one sunny day in early June, the Scribbler never had visited Cove Gap, the place where James Buchanan, Lancaster’s only and Pennsylvania’s first president (1857-1861) opened his eyes for the first time and wailed in the shadow of Tuscarora Mountain.

A passage through Cove Gap, Franklin County, led travelers into the wilderness when Buchanan was born in 1791, and the place remains in a relative wilderness today. Buchanan is an obscure president to many Americans; his birthplace is even more so.

In 1783, Buchanan’s parents moved to Cove Gap, which Buchanan later described as “a rugged but romantic spot.” His father took a job working at a trading post called “Stony Batter.” The post served freight wagons arriving from the east and pack trains from the west. In 1786, the elder Buchanan purchased the place.

Lancaster native Philip S. Klein described Cove Gap as it looked in 1962, the year his Buchanan biography was published: “The modern pilgrim to this spot, a wild and gloomy gorge hemmed in on all but the eastern side by towering hills (is) now far removed from any center of commercial activity.”

But the Buchanans thrived in this busy, though isolated, place on the frontier. James Buchanan spent his first six years there, before the family moved to nearby Mercersburg. Surely he never wanted for anything a boy of that age could want. All those rocks to climb!

Today, Buchanan’s birthplace is one of Pennsylvania’s smallest state parks. Besides being hard to find and still a bit “gloomy,” the park offers little to a visitor except shady places along Buck Run to have a picnic among towering firs, healthy hemlocks and sturdy hardwoods.

The main attraction is one of the strangest presidential memorials in America. It’s a 31-foot-tall, 650-ton rock pyramid built in 1907. A wrought-iron fence keeps vandals from defacing the monument. Instead, shrubs and weeds sprout from dirt accumulated on the pyramid’s surface.

Buchanan’s doting niece, Harriet Lane Johnston, financed this unusual memorial. It is doubtful that any other human being or the state itself would have created such a massive birthplace marker.

Johnston also paid for the impressive Buchanan monument in Washington’s Meridian Hill Park. If she had not provided the money, that bronze sculpture might not have been built either. Lack of congressional enthusiasm delayed its erection until 1930.

Buchanan’s birthplace is a quiet as well as obscure place. When Mr. and Mrs. Scribbler visited, the primary noisemakers were cicadas, bullfrogs in Buck Run and the occasional vehicle driving into the park and turning around upon finding the way in is the only way out.

It was much noisier when Buchanan was growing up. “The clearing resounded with the turmoil of stamping horses, drunken drovers, and cursing wagoners,” Klein wrote. Buchanan’s mother disliked this melee, living “in constant fear for the safety of her small children who wandered through the ceaseless confusion of horses, wagons, and scattered produce.”

A historical marker at the park makes a further claim that Buchanan’s mother “tied a bell on him to prevent losing him among the rocks and brush of Tuscarora Mountain.”

Belling James Buchanan was a temporary fix. The future president escaped his provincial upbringing, eventually settling in Lancaster, from which he launched a political career that would end with his unlamented exit from the White House.

