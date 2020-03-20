Tournament golf worldwide and recreational golf locally are at a standstill due to the coronavirus.

How long the standstill remains globally is up to the sport’s governing bodies. Locally, it is up to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

On March 16, Wolf strongly urged non-essential businesses to close for at least 14 days, effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Later that day, the Commonwealth issued a statement specifying that non-essential businesses include “public-facing industries such as, … sporting event venues and golf courses, …”

Wolf strengthened his order Thursday, announcing that all non-life-sustaining businesses must shut down immediately, and that those out of compliance by Saturday could face strict penalties.

Through Thursday, most Lancaster County golf courses were open. That included the four private clubs, Lancaster Country Club, Bent Creek, Conestoga and Meadia Heights.

Among public courses, Crossgates, Foxchase, Highlands of Donegal, and Tanglewood, and nine-hole or executive courses Willow Valley, Evergreen, and Tree Top, were also open, with clubhouse facilities closed except for take-out dining.

Four Seasons, Overlook and Pilgrim’s Oak were closed.

By Friday afternoon, given Wolf’s tougher stance, every facility was closed with the exception of Conestoga Country Club. Conestoga pro Robert Leaman said the club was waiting to hear from attorneys about the legal ramifications of Wolf’s order.

“If I had to guess, I’d say we’ll definitely be closed by (Saturday),’’ Leaman said.

Tournament golf, like almost all professional or spectator sports, has taken a huge hit. The PGA and LPGA tours are on hiatus. The Players Championship was cancelled for 2020, and the Masters and PGA Championship have been postponed.

The United States Golf Association has cancelled its first two 2020 championships, the Women’s Amateur Four Ball, and the Amateur Four-Ball (which had been scheduled for April 25-29 at Philadelphia Cricket Club).

The USGA also cancelled the local stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open, and plans to “redesign qualifying going forward as events unfold.’’

The Lanco Golf Association’s first event of the year is a two-man scramble at Pilgrim's Oak May 2. The scramble, and the entire eight-event Lanco schedule, is still on for now, although the Lanco Board of Directors will meet, by conference call, March 25.

The Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour is holding two rules clinics in May, but its first competitive event of the year is at Overlook June 11. Everything is on for now, although tournament director Jon Chronister said Thursday, "I think it's pretty likely that this is going to impact us in some way.''

The Golf Association of Philadelphia’s amateur championship, which has been contested since 1897, is scheduled for Lancaster Country Club, with half of the stroke-play portion at Bent Creek, June 16-20.

The first of four qualifiers for that event is scheduled for May 4, with the second, at Foxchase, scheduled for May 16.

All GAP events are currently cancelled through April 15. GAP board of directors member Ken Phillips said Wednesday the board will meet April 1 to make further decisions.