Dear Dr. Scribguns:
Back in the 1960s, Jacob and Jane Zook had on their property (behind their Hex Sign Shop in Paradise) a stone foundation ruin that they called the Marie Ferree Gun Shop. They built a wooden staircase to view the ruins. They also had signage to it.
Was this really the gunsmith shop of the Ferrees, or was it just marketed that way?
Sharon Myers
Mount Joy
Dear Sharon:
Yes, that was really a Ferree gun shop, but it wasn’t the “Marie Ferree Gun Shop”; it was operated by Joel Ferree, Marie’s grandson.
“Madame” Marie, or Mary, Ferree and most of her family settled in the Paradise area in 1712. She died there four years later. When people talk about the Ferrees, they generally mention Mary, the family matriarch. But she did not operate a gun shop on the site of the Zook hex shop or at any other place. She was in her 60s and just happy to be settled.
Joel Ferree (1731-1801) built his stone home at what is now 3044 Lincoln Highway East. Beginning in 1752, he manufactured rifles in a shop behind his house. He made guns for the Continental army and commanded Lancaster’s First Battalion during the Revolution.
Jacob and Jane Zook in the late 1940s moved into Joel Ferree’s home. They developed their hex sign business in a small red barn behind the house. They put up a sign along the way to the site of Joel Ferree’s old gun shop. The shop was then and remains a stone foundation ruin.
The Zooks eventually moved elsewhere and manufactured hex signs in the Joel Ferree house. They made 42 hex signs, all prepared by Jane, that were sold around the world. Their daughter, Jane, took over the shop. She closed it in the 1990s.
Today Paradise Village Antiques occupies the Joel Ferree house and adjacent buildings. The gun shop ruins remain visible behind that complex.
Dear Dr. Scribpipe:
Did a huge pipe once run under Hershey Avenue so that cattle could walk back and forth to graze?
Jean Eggert
Lancaster
Dear Jean:
When Hershey Avenue was created in the mid-1950s, it split a farm. The farmer wanted to graze cattle on both portions of his meadow without having to herd them over the new street. So the city created a conduit beneath Hershey Avenue so cows could pass through and munch grass on both sides.
This “tunnel” ran under Hershey about 50 yards east of Wabank Road, according to Jim McMullin, of Manheim Township, who remembers it well. McMullin believes the conduit may remain buried under all the development that has occurred in that area.
Dear Dr. Scribwillow:
I promised my grandson I would ask you if you know why Willow Street is named that way. It always seemed odd to me when I was a child that a town would be thusly named. Apparently my grandson thinks so, too.
William J. Banaszak
Manheim Township
Dear William:
“Willow Street” is a strange name for a town. But then “Willow Valley” is a strange name for a retirement community that is not actually located in a valley.
In any case, the authority on Lancaster County place names, the late John W.W. Loose, said in his brief analysis that Willow Street “confuses outsiders who want to know the rest of the address. We have to assume there was a prevalence of willow trees growing in the vicinity.”
Dear Dr. ScribblerRR:
Add to your list of former Lancaster County buildings designed by architect Frank Furness the former Reading Company’s East Petersburg railroad station, now serving the Strasburg Rail Road.
Gregg Overmeyer
Strasburg
Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes "The Scribbler'' column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.