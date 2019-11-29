Supervisors meeting, Nov. 20.
What happened: The board denied a motion by chairman Don Purdum to give supervisor-elect Eric Lucas an official township email address and access to privileged information before he officially takes the oath of office in January.
Quotable: “You can’t do that,” solicitor Mike Pykosh advised the board.
Board comment: Supervisors agreed it is reasonable for Lucas to begin meeting with township employees and asking generalized questions.
Background: Lucas was elected Nov. 6 after running unopposed for the vacant seat of Cynthia Evans-Herr. Keith Haun entered the contest as a late write-in candidate on the platform of preserving a full-time local police department.
Other happenings: The board approved an hourly pay raise for the township secretary from $20 to $25. Several residents remarked at the 25% salary increase in the wake of what they characterize as drastic cuts to the police budget.
Public comments: Residents continued to criticize board members for recent decisions made inside and outside of public meetings.
Tim Weaver, a public works laborer assigned to Silver Mine Park and a former parks and recreation committee memeber for many years, said the supervisor was recently fired without cause by supervisors Purdum and Scott Edwards. Weaver said Silver Mine Park now is being neglected. He discussed his accomplishments as a park employee, including minimizing runoff and soil erosion, caring for and improving trails installed by Scouts and tending to pollinator gardens which have since been mowed down.
Resident Meredith Cooke also delivered a scathing critique of what she called the board’s lack of transparency in terms of the budget. Cooke also said she received information that the police officers were asked not to bother coming to meetings and to just leave their report on the table. “This board has shown that public safety gets pittance. I am so disappointed,” Cooke said.