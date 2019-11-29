Borough Council meeting, Nov. 26
What happened: Two of Columbia’s newly elected council members are not happy with the $6.9 million spending plan the current council voted Tuesday night to advertise. The proposed budget contains no tax increase, relying instead on draining almost half of the borough’s reserves to make up for a structural deficit.
Why it matters: Sharon Lintner and Heather Zink, two of the four newly elected members joining the seven-person council in January, say they appreciate the current council inviting them to the table during three special budget meetings to develop the spending plan, but they were frustrated by not actually having a vote. Both indicated they would have preferred more spending cuts, especially given the incumbents’ plan to spend $870,000 of the borough’s reserves while at the same time publicly warning the new council members of the need to rebuild the reserves, which were estimated in October at $2.1 million.
Background: The four new council members ran for office based on their opposition to last year’s 21-percent tax increase in the borough, which spurred protests and led to more than 1,000 signing petitions calling for a repeal of that increase. By law, council can reopen its budget in January of post-election years. Lintner says she is considering such a move because of several items she is not pleased with in the budget being advertised .
Property tax: The budget retains the property tax rate of 8 mills — $1 for each $1,000 of assessed value — meaning the owner of house assessed at $100,000 will pay $800 in borough property tax. Columbia’s municipal rate was the second highest in the county, behind just the City of Lancaster, in 2019.
Quotable: “We still have to approve the spending anyways. So just because it is in the budget doesn’t mean we’re going to spend it,” Zink said.
What’s next: Council is expected to take action to adopt the proposed budget at its Dec. 10 meeting. Longer term, Zink said many of the potential savings she sees will need to wait until current contracts expire and the new council is able to negotiate new deals.