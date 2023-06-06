When Conestoga Valley’s Superintendent of Schools Dave Zuilkoski spoke at the podium during the high school’s graduation ceremony Tuesday evening, he said to the audience, “Yo te veo. Veo tu cultura, tu herencia, tu identidad, tu idioma, tu familia, tus creencias, tu fe. Yo te veo,” as he greeted them in Spanish.

“I see you. I see your culture, your heritage, your identity, your language, your family, your beliefs, your faith. I see you,” he said. “Too often in society people turn a blind eye towards their fellow man. Fortunately, what the Class of 2023 has taught us … that they do see you,” Zuilkoski said.

With excitement, smiles and cheers, 298 Conestoga Valley High School seniors received their diplomas at the school’s 65th commencement in the auditorium of Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, in Manheim Township.

The ceremony began with a welcome, remarks and presentation of the Class of 2023 by interim Principal Colleen Hovanec. “Our tradition is to honor these graduates with dignity and respect and to present a ceremony fitting for this great milestone,” Hovanec said.

Student speakers included Elyse Emrey, Sara Geleta and class President Rayline Domenech.

In her address, Emrey recounted the hours, days, months and years the graduating seniors have spent as students.

“I understand that not everyone shares the view that time travels quickly. But now that we reach this point, we must admit it was well worth the wait,” Emrey said.

Not all the days and hours leading up to their graduation, Emrey said, will be recalled. “But the memories we hold from that time couldn’t possibly be forgotten.”

Geleta spoke about how their high school years went by in a flash and encouraged her classmates to open the doors to their future.

“Tomorrow marks a new beginning of our lives. We are preparing ourselves for every opportunity that life will present us with. Let’s challenge ourselves to choose the right answer to the question ‘Are you open to taking risks?’” Geleta said.

Class President Domenech reminisced about the journey that got the class to the culmination of its high school years.

“Together we have navigated the challenges, triumphs and the countless memories that have shaped us into the individuals we are today. The time to shine is right now. Let’s go be great,” Domenech said.