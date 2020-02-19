It is difficult today to fully appreciate the community pride and even elation that attended the opening of public works in the 19th century. The dedication of new water works, especially, lured everyone outside before radios or TVs or computers or smartphones. No one wanted to miss the party.
On Feb. 22, 1837 — by design on George Washington’s birthday — most of Lancaster’s 8,200 residents followed a parade from what is now called Penn Square (more about that later) to the new city reservoir “at the head of East King street.”
The Lancaster Examiner and Herald the next day described the “joyous spectacle” of this assembly as it marched out East King to the first basin designed to hold water in the 19-year-old city.
Military officers led the parade, followed by the mayor and members of the city councils, engineers and machinists, the watering committee, fire companies and prominent citizens.
Water pumped and piped from the Conestoga River began flowing into the basin at 10:30 a.m. Artillery thundered. Church bells chimed. Everyone cheered as water covered the floor of the basin.
The Examiner explained that the new reservoir had a dual purpose: to provide sufficient water to fight fires and to provide drinking water for city residents.
Not everyone thought the city could pull off this engineering feat.
“Hundreds could not be brought to believe in the practicability of emptying the water of the Conestoga into a reservoir at more than a mile distance, and on an elevation above the level of nearly two hundred feet,” reported the Examiner.
But the project had been accomplished, and on March 27 the Lancaster Fire Department held its first-ever parade to honor the achievement. This is recorded in a history of Union Fire Company No. 1, provided to the Scribbler by Manheim Township resident James McMullin.
The city constructed walkways around the reservoir by the end of 1837 and planted trees the next spring. Local newspaper editorialists were ecstatic.
One claimed the view from this relatively high point presented “more real beauty of scenery” than any other spot in the area. Another said “sunset, from the Basin, is, perhaps, one of the most delectable treats to the lover of Nature. ...”
From subsequent newspaper articles, the Scribbler has learned that the reservoir had earthen walls 30 feet high and 18 inches thick. The inside banks were lined with bricks. The walls were waterproofed by covering them with a mixture of clay and gravel.
The reservoir held more than 1.5 million gallons of water. A pipe was buried in a ditch dug along East King Street from the reservoir to the city square. Water flowed there and by way of other water lines to fire hydrants and homes.
The city enlarged the reservoir in 1851. Then or subsequently a second basin was added. The whole works was constructed so well that it was used continuously until 1957. In 1964, workers removed the walled basins to make way for today’s recreational park.
OK, back to the square. Add “Court House square” (Lancaster Examiner, Feb. 23, 1837) to other names Penn Square has carried over the years: Centre Square, Market Square and Monument Square. The Lancaster County Courthouse in 1837 stood in the center of the square.
Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.