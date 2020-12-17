Tipping your servers was already a vital concept pre-pandemic, and now, in the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf’s most recent shutdown order, it’s more important than ever. Luckily, two Lancaster women recognized that need and have quickly jumped into action.

On Dec. 10, Gov. Wolf announced a limited mitigation order that closed restaurants for indoor seating from Dec. 12 to Jan. 4. Just days later, Melody Strayer took to Facebook with a plan. With the help of Kaci Willwerth and Kasey Crisler, Strayer launched the “Lancaster PA Adopt a Server” Facebook group, which connects furloughed and out-of-work servers in need with people who are willing and able to help. “It's been so heartbreaking, there is just so much need," Strayer says over the phone. “I had one woman who I was able to deliver gift cards to, because she didn't have groceries to weather the storm. There's been probably hundreds of inquiries at this point.”

In less than a week, the group gathered more than 1,000 members, and Strayer guesses that they’ve been able to serve around 100 requests, which often come in the form of gift cards and Christmas gifts for children. Other gifts are more esoteric. For example, Strayer helped connect a server whose husband recently became handicapped with a person who built a ramp for the couple. In another case, a woman seeking children’s clothes matched up with another woman who, after several delays waiting for a yard sale opportunity, had plenty of clothes just sitting in her garage.

While not in the service industry herself, Strayer and her husband, Chris, are co-owners of Stray Production Services, a business dedicated to producing live events.

“I think that one thing that I've seen, certainly in the entertainment industry but also in the serving industry, is that there isn't such a thing as ‘somebody else's kids’ - we all belong to each other," Strayer says. “I think because we're all in similar situations, knowing how devastating it is to not know when you can go back to work or if you're going back to work at all, it creates so much empathy. Whatever it is ... that we can share is a huge blessing to other people.”

One area that the “Adopt a Server” group does not cover is that of cash donations, which is where Sierra Atwood comes in. A few days after seeing Strayer’s group, Atwood created a spreadsheet listing dozens of servers and their respective Paypal, Venmo and Cashapp accounts. Currently employed by Iron Hill Brewing but out for weeks with a foot injury and second bout of COVID-19, Atwood is using her spare time to track the spreadsheet. To reduce the potential for fraud, Atwood asks for a furlough letter or pay stub as proof of service industry employment. “I think Lancaster is very unique in that we're a foodie city," says Atwood over the phone. “It's no secret that restaurant turnover is very high, so servers and cooks tend to circulate from one restaurant to another, and it's very common to work at one place in the winter and another in the summer and you'll see someone you used to work with at (another) place.”

Atwood says donations have hovered around $20 and $30, but occasionally higher amounts come in. A few days after she launched the spreadsheet, a Lancaster couple reached out with $3,000 to help pay rent for three servers.

“The servers I connected them with were so thankful,” Atwood says. “The one lady was crying because she didn't know how she was going to pay her mortgage this month because her unemployment ran out. With how long so many people have been on unemployment this year, that is bound to happen.”

As with the government orders themselves, it’s hard to tell how long these efforts will last. Strayer says that the “Adopt a Server” group will continue at least until Dec. 20, unless it can become self-sustaining in some way. Strayer’s spreadsheet will remain active through at least January. After all, these are not organizations with foundational support – they're two small, unconnected efforts by community members that have led to more support for some people than they received from the government itself. Atwood says that some servers she’s communicated with haven’t received any payments since March.

Despite the emotional weight on the shoulders of the average person this year, Strayer says she's been pleased with how many people have responded to her efforts.

“It's actually been incredibly encouraging to me,” she says. “There was this giant chasm in this country surrounding the election and huge division between people who seemed to hate each other. I think seeing the way that people have been so quick to reach out and give ... it just has encouraged me that we are so much closer together than it seems like we are.”

