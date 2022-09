Here’s a list of the coffee shops participating in the coffee trail launched on National Coffee Day by Discover Lancaster. To download the app to get discounts and deals and earn Discover Lancaster swag go to https://www.discoverlancaster.com/coffee-trail/#venues.

The cafes are:

Aura Espresso Room

44 N. Queen St., Lancaster

Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe

2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, East Lampeter Township

Butter and Bean

Southern Market, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster

Café 301

301 Locust St, Columbia

Cafe Arabella

40 E. Main St., Lititz

Cafe One Eight

18 W. Orange St., Lancaster

Coffee Co - Lancaster

1639 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township

Copper Cup

7 West 28th Division Highway, Elizabeth Township

Courtyard Cafe on Main

349 Main St., Denver

Hudson Botanical - Café | Catering | Houseplants

2433A Old Philadelphia Pike, East Lampeter Township

Javateas Gourmet Coffee Cafe

1 Dutchland Ave, Ephrata Township

La Mattina Caffe

38 Deborah Drive, Upper Leacock Township

Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe

45 N. Main St., Manheim Borough

Passenger Coffee & Tea

7 W. King St., Lancaster

Prince Street Cafe

15 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Rachel's Cafe & Creperie

201 W. Walnut St., Lancaster

September Farm Cheese

5287 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook Township

Speckled Hen Coffee

141 E. Main St.,Strasburg Borough

Square One Coffee Roasters

145 N. Duke St., Lancaster

The Houston Co Cafe

835 Houston Run Drive, Salisbury Township

The Roasted Rooster

3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Leacock Township