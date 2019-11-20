At 150 feet high, a proposed cold storage facility in West Hempfield Township would become the third-tallest building in Lancaster County.
Only the Griest Building and Marriott Hotel, both at about 210 feet on Penn Square in downtown Lancaster, are taller.
Other Lancaster County buildings that stand 100 feet or taller include the following, with their approximate heights:
• Lancaster Marriott East Addition, Lancaster — 148 feet
• Lancaster General Hospital Frederick Street Building, Lancaster — 145 feet
• Lancaster House North Apartments, Lancaster — 122 feet
• Saint Peter Apartments, Columbia — 122 feet
• Holiday Inn Lancaster — 118 feet
• Trinity House Apartments, Columbia — 110 feet
• Ruoff Tower, Lancaster — 108 feet
• Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lancaster — 106 feet
• Rock Lititz Studio, Warwick Township — 100 feet
• Kreider Farms Silo Observation Tower, Penn Township —100 feet
Sources: LNP files, property owners, Lancaster city government, emporis.com.