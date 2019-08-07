School Board meeting, Aug. 6.
What happened: Superintendent Mike Bromirski informed the board of a plan to bus dozens of East Petersburg Elementary School students because of a lack of crossing guards in the borough at the beginning of the coming school year.
Why it’s important: Previously, the borough had hired crossing guards for many years. After Borough Council decided not to continue hiring crossing guards and sharing costs with the district, the school board voted to approve a short-term plan for busing all students while the district looks at longer-term options.
Notification: Bromirski explained letters are being mailed out within the week notifying parents and guardians of the change. The district, he said, will also begin calling all affected families in the weeks ahead, before school starts, to make sure they are informed. Also, he said, the district is setting up traffic studies to explore evaluating safety of local intersections. The state Department of Transportation, he said, has the sole authority to deem any of the considered intersections hazardous according to state criteria.