School board meeting, Feb. 4.
What happened: Changes in the way students learn — from cyber learning to workforce experiences — is causing the district to rethink its curriculum. Superintendent Mike Bromirski informed the board about goals related to the district’s comprehensive plan, describing a program where administrators assess curriculum to “reorganize and realign as needed” while responding to demand for online and blended learning options. District communications specialist Kim Snyder said after the meeting she was unable to provide data on how many students are enrolled in online courses.
Quotable: “We are seeing more and more students being interested in some online options for a number of reasons,” Bromirski said.
Programs: Bromirski explained the district is moving toward offering increasingly diverse course options at the high school level, including a focus on high-demand workforce areas like criminal justice and health care, along with more targeted options like oceanography. Bromirski also talked about district efforts to expand honors, Advanced Placement and college prep electives, and to reach students who may feel “disconnected” with their learning environments.
Emergency plan: Bromirksi said staff meet quarterly with local police chiefs to talk about emergency preparedness, and the district plans to extend those meetings to local fire chiefs and EMS department leaders as well.