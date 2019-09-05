School board meeting, Sept. 3.
What happened: Board members reviewed the district’s comprehensive plan that seeks to boost job training, comunity relations and an overall effort to provide a pathway to excellence for every student. Assistant Superintendent Tab Musser told the board the comp plan provides central guidance for district programs and efforts.
Quotable: “We must help every learner to find a pathway," Superintendent Mike Bromirski said in the video. “It’s about options … the pathway does not end with the four walls of the classroom; that’s where it begins,” said Bromirski, who was absent from the meeting.
Timeline: After the meeting, district spokeswoman Shannon Zimmerman said the comp plan covers a date range that began July 1 and continues through June 30, 2022.
Public comment: Resident Bryan Kraybill addressed the board to ask why a lawyer is involved in collective bargaining with the Hempfield Education Association, the district’s teachers union. Hempfield teachers have been working without a contract for 65 days as of the date of the meeting. The board thanked Kraybill for his question but did not answer it.