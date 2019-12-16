Board meeting Dec. 10.
What happened: The board authorized the advertising of a proposed preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year with a deficit of just over $648,000. With a spending plan of approximately $130.36 million, the district is expecting revenues of just over $129.71 million.
Tax talk: The district could close the deficit by raising taxes 4.1%, which is currently written into the budget draft. However, that requires the district to apply for an exception based on special education funding, to raise taxes above the state cap of 3%.
Background: Like other districts, Hempfield is facing large increases in pension costs. The preliminary budget also assumes wage increases of 3% and medical cost increases of 4.5%.
Quotable: “This is simply a preliminary budget. All anticipated revenues and expense will be reviewed prior to adoption of the final budget,” said Sheryl Pursel, director of finance.
The cost: District property owners currently pay 16.34 mills in school taxes, or $3,260 per year for a property assessed at $200,000. A 4.1% increase would bring the millage to 17.071, for a tax increase of approximately $160 per year.
What’s next: The school board plans to adopt the preliminary budget Jan. 14. Typically, a proposed final budget is adopted in May with a final budget adoption in June.
Food services update: Brian Rathgeb, food services director, informed the board about new initiatives including a digital menu, new steamers and a cafe and snack bar at the high school. In showing how Hempfield’s food services department stays competitive, Rathgeb said in September, the district delivered 852 pounds of chicken nuggets, 4,032 slices of stuffed crust pizza, 629 pounds of steamed broccoli and 5,600 servings of apple slices.