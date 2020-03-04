School board meeting, March 3.
What happened: Hempfield is continuing to broaden its opportunities for students in special education programs, special education director Denise Galen, told board members. A continuum of services provides learning support, life skills support, emotional support and autistic support for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. A Transition Beyond the Classroom learning lab program facilitates job shadowing and training as well as community involvement opportunities.
By the numbers: Galen’s presentation showed an increase in special education enrollment from 1,237 in 2018-19 to 1,323 in 2019-20. During the past year, special education enrollment as a portion of total enrollment increased from 17.7% to 18.6%.
Kudos: Board members and administrators recognized two Hempfield High School 2020 National Merit Finalists: Colton Fahrney and Benjamin Marines. The board also recognized middle school teacher Matthew Wagaman for an Apple Award from the Pennsylvania Chapter of National State Teachers of the Year.