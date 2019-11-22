The third time proved to be the charm for William Hewitt’s plans to open a winery and events center in Hellam Township.
The township supervisors in a 3-2 vote approved the use of 16.5 acres in Owl Valley for the project.
The vote came following almost eight hours of hearings spread over the past two months and would appear to end a saga that began when the winery plans were first introduced in 2017. Twice before, supervisors had rejected Hewitt’s plans. Each time, Hewitt challenged the supervisors’ denial in court, where the township eventually won a narrowly defined decision in June.
That Commonwealth Court decision allowed the township to deny the plan because Hewitt failed to submit detailed, written plans to address noise, as required by the township ordinance. At the same time, though, the court said the township erred in applying subjective standards which exceed those outlined in the law.
In the end, it was those standards in the township’s zoning law that held sway with the majority of the supervisors, even though all five agreed noise and traffic from the facility will have some impact on the surrounding neighborhood.
“This is going to impact the community. I can’t argue it won’t impact the community,” admitted supervisors’ Chair Galen Weibley. But, he pointed out, the supervisors are bound by criteria in the current law. Supervisors Phil Smith and Dave Cox joined Weibley in voting to approve the winery.
The vote came after township solicitor Bradley J. Leber, told supervisors the plans needed to pass a two-part test for approval. The first question was whether or not the submitted plan met all the specific criteria required for such a facility. Supervisors were unanimous in agreeing it did.
The second question addressed whether the project’s opponents demonstrated impacts from the winery would be greater than that of other, similar, wineries in the township, Leber said.
Attorney Tom Lang, who lives near the proposed winery, presented a variety of witnesses in arguing the facility would have negative impacts. Dr. Adrienne Johnson, a family physician who lives nearby, testified that even minimal increases in noise can have detrimental health impacts. Another neighbor, Mike Nozmack, a developer, argued the winery would have a negative impact on surrounding property values. In a previous session Lang presented a witness who testified about sound levels during a recent wedding held at the site and a historian who spoke about what he feared would be negative impacts on the character of Owl Valley.
Those arguments swayed supervisors Todd Trimmer and Mark Myers, who voted to deny the proposal. “Traffic and noise will irreparably harm the historic nature of the neighborhood,” Myers said. Trimmer agreed, arguing that Hewitt was using a loophole in the zoning law to operate an event center, not a winery.
“The intent was to have vineyards to grow grapes and make wine. This was supposed to be to help promote and sell wine. This is an event center disguised as a winery,” said Trimmer, pointing out the township is working on a change to its zoning laws to close the loophole.
That new law, though, does not yet exist, Smith pointed out. “They are following the law within our ordinance. We need to change the law in order to reject this, and we cannot do that.”
The opponents of the winery could still appeal the supervisors’ decision to the courts. Following the vote, Lang refused to comment on the decision.