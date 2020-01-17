A drug addiction treatment center in Hellam Township will almost triple in size following the decision Jan. 16 by township supervisors to approve the rezoning of 4 acres currently in the township’s Rural Agriculture zone.
Pyramid Healthcare, which operates 70 treatment facilities nationally, plans to add 68 beds to its York Detox and Inpatient Treatment Center in the 5800 block of Lincoln Highway. To do so, it needs to consolidate the three lots it owns there into a single lot. One of the lots, to the rear of the existing facility, is currently zoned Rural Agriculture.
All five supervisors expressed support for the project, but all five also expressed concerns about the rezoning request, which all agreed was contrary to the township’s goal of preserving farmland and protecting farms from the intrusion of nonagricultural uses.
“We want to see the project happen, but we don’t want to lose our rural ag land,” Supervisor Todd Trimmer said. “I know it is a small piece of property, but it is a slippery slope.”
Trimmer was joined by Supervisor Mark Myers in opposing the change. But the township’s three other supervisors, Dave Cox, William Conaway, and board chair Phil Smith, argued the impact of changing the 4-acre, flagpole-shaped, landlocked lot, which is immediately adjacent to the Mixed Use zone along Lincoln Highway was unlikely to cause any immediate change in the character of that area. Pyramid’s plans only call for that area to be used as the drainfield for the facility’s septic system.
“I’m torn with this,” Smith said. “I don’t want to see (the current Rural Agriculture parcel) developed. But I don’t think it will be. I think it will be exactly the same as it is right now.”
WellSpan clinic gets OK
Another healthcare facility also was given the supervisors’ blessing. Supervisors granted WellSpan Health’s conditional-use application to build a new family medicine clinic near the intersection of Cool Springs Road and Route 30. The 8,000-square-foot facility, which will be adjacent to the recently constructed Dollar General store, will include space for four physicians and support staff. The building’s design also will allow future expansion to accommodate four more physicians if needed.
Chriss Papayannis, WellSpan’s director of real estate services, said the new clinic will help meet increasing demand for healthcare services in the area. WellSpan currently has another family medicine clinic in the eastern part of the township. That clinic, which houses eight physicians, is operating at full capacity and is not accepting new patients, he said.
“We are trying to alleviate that situation in Eastern York County and to better serve the people in the Hellam area,” Papayannis said.
WellSpan’s request was approved by a 4-0 vote with Trimmer, who is employed by WellSpan, abstaining.