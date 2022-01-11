Blood banks throughout the region say they are are experiencing a dangerously low supply of blood, and encourage donations this month.

Late last month, the American Red Cross said it was experiencing its worst nationwide blood supply shortage in a decade, the New York Times reported. In a statement Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, the organization reported it's experiencing a "nationwide blood crisis."

Here are some of the blood drives scheduled throughout the area in January.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County as well as at the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster. Hours for the donor center are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Blood donors must be in good health and free of allergy, flu, cold or nausea symptoms for at least three days; be 16 years of age (with parental consent) to 74 years; weigh at least 110 pounds; be well hydrated; eat a substantial meal within four hours before donating; and bring an ID.

LG Health is participating in the Bleed Blue Challenge, running now through Feb. 24.

Donors may donate blood in the name of a police department. Among those participating: Quarryville, Pennsylvania State Police Troop J, Manheim Township, Manor Township, East Hempfield, Millersville University, Northwest Regional, Mount Joy Borough, Pequea Township, Strasburg and West Lampeter.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to come to the blood drives by calling 717-544-0177, or schedule online at LGhealth.org/giveblood (click on Local Blood Drive Events). Donors will receive a free gift.

Mobile drives scheduled for the rest of January are:

• New Danville Fire Company: 43 Marticville Road, Lancaster, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

• Gordonville Fire Company: 3204 Vigilant St., Gordonville, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

• Bareville Fire Company: 211 E. Main St., Leola, 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

• Providence Township building: 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

• Kinzer Fire Company: 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.

• Robert Fulton Fire Company: 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

• White Horse Fire Company: 111 White Horse Road, Gap, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

• Bart Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville: 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up online at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

You can donate at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hours to donate at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 North Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata, are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Blood drives with open appointments for January are:

• Good’s Store: parking lot at 333 W. 4th St., Quarryville, 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

• Oregon Dairy: 2900 Oregon Pike, north of Lancaster (blood mobile), 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

• Park City Center: 142 Park City Center, Lancaster (near White House Black Market), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

• Garden Spot Rescue Station 1: 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

• Universal Athletic Club lobby: 2323 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

• Lititz Church of the Brethren: 300 W. Orange St., Lititz (Family Life Center), 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register, and schedule a time and place to donate, online at RedCrossBlood.org.

American Red Cross blood drives with open appointments during January are:

• St. Joseph Catholic Church: 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

• Edelson Equine Association: 2001 Sonora Lane, Manheim, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

• Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty: 150 North Pointe Boulevard, Lancaster, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan 27.