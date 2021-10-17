After a practically nonexistent flu season last year, health officials across Pennsylvania and the nation are bracing for what could be a catastrophic winter influenza season.

That’s because COVID-19 mitigations last season mean fewer Americans contracted flu last and have immunity against future infection.

But it’s also going to be more difficult to predict this season, which runs from October to May.

The reason?

Typically, researchers look to the southern hemisphere for clues. The flu season there runs from April to September. Flu transmission in Australia, for example, has been low. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the same will hold true for the United States.

That’s because Australia has had an extremely tight border to control COVID-19 outbreaks, and countries in Southeast Asia — more so than in the U.S. — have embraced mask-wearing, which reduces the spread of all respiratory viruses.

“What we’re seeing right now in our hospitals is increased volumes of all patients, not just COVID-19,” Dr. John D. Goldman, an infectious diseases specialist with UPMC, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Goldman added, “People are taking fewer precautions and exposing themselves so we’re seeing a rise regionally in other respiratory viruses and other illnesses alongside COVID-19.”

The shutdowns last year helped the U.S. sidestep what health officials feared would be a convergence of influenza and COVID-19 in what was dubbed the “twin-demic.”

Those fears, though, have been reignited this year.

"This has the potential to be a catastrophe," said Dr. Vito DiCamillo, medical director for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Urgent Care.

DiCamillo said LG Health is already seeing "a ton" of viral illnesses such as croup, hand-foot-and-mouth disease and respiratory tract viruses. And the flu, too.

“It’s definitely out there,” DiCamillo said of the flu.

Predictive modeling shows the United States could see 600,000 flu hospitalizations this season, which is roughly 100,000 more, or 20% higher, than normal.

“The predictive models are concerning,” Goldman said.

Since the 2014-15 flu season, Pennsylvania has averaged more than 85,000 cases. If the Pitt Public Health model holds, a 20% increase in hospitalizations could equate to 17,000 or more hospitalizations.

Last flu season, Pennsylvania saw 3,664 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases, a 95% decrease over the previous season, which had more than 130,000 cases.

State and federal health officials credit the low number of flu cases to the COVID-19 mitigations in place last year — social distancing, masking and good hand hygiene — as well as the record number of Americans who got a flu shot, about 52%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a flu shot, or nasal spray, for everyone age 6 months and older.

“Although we know we had a really mild flu last year, this year is really full of a lot of unknowns,” Pennsylvania Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said during a recent press conference.

With the symptom similarities and the daily COVID-19 case count in Pennsylvania still above 2,000 infections, health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated for both. And if not, at least mask in public.

“It’s really difficult to tell if you have flu or COVID-19,” Johnson said.

It is possible to simultaneously contract influenza and COVID-19.

Because it takes about two weeks to be fully protected against the influenza, health officials recommend getting a flu shot before the end of October.

