Editor's Note: As of Monday afternoon, the CDC indicates that Lancaster County is once again at "substantial" level of COVID-19 transmission.

Lancaster County was considered at “high” level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC defines high community transmission as 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. The CDC advises people in areas reporting substantial or high transmission rates to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

By Monday afternoon, the county was once again considered at "substantial" level of COVID-19 transmission.

Will you wear a mask again in the wake of the latest CDC data? Will you reconsider going to social events? Let us know how, if at all, the recent news from the CDC will change your approach to daily life.