A deal to use the former Bon-Ton at Park City Center as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site is expected to be approved by the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners today.
Under the agreement, Lancaster General Health, which along with other county health systems will be managing the site, will be reimbursed up to $250,000 for a rental agreement with the mall’s owner, Brookfield Properties.
The money to cover the short-term lease would come out of the unspent portion of COVID-19 relief funds the county received from the federal government last May. Other expenses incurred by Lancaster General Health or the county to operate the site would be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement.
“Given the need to provide over 400,000 people with vaccinations in Lancaster County, we need that comprehensive, community-wide solution to address the large-scale demand we are hearing about, as well as to ultimately recover from this pandemic,” said Dr. Michael R. Ripchinski, the chief clinical officer for LGH.
Last week, the county and Lancaster General Health entered into an agreement for a community vaccination center that would open in mid-March and have the capacity to deliver up to 6,000 shots a day by April. That target, combined with the size of the facility, makes the center fall into the largest category of community vaccination center under FEMA’s guidelines, making it eligible for potential cost reimbursements.
The site would administer available vaccines from any manufacturer, and they would operate between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day of the week, with vaccinations occurring between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Scheduling of vaccination appointments will occur online or through a call center, Ripchinski said.
Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said county residents should continue to check vaccinatelancaster.org for updates on scheduling.
“That’s going to be the site to go to for all things relevant to the vaccine and this center,” he said.
As of Tuesday, 17,489 county residents have been fully protected with two doses of vaccine, according to the state Department of Health, and another 31,450 have received their first dose.
Commissioner Josh Parsons pointed out that vaccine availability is key to establishing the county vaccination center.
“We need to be clear about the fact that none of this works unless the vaccine is allocated to us,” he said.
Ripchinski said that Lancaster General Health is looking to use some of its weekly vaccine allocation to get the mass vaccination site up and running and that it has also been in discussion with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on redirecting doses from smaller vaccinators to the new center.
Ripchinski said it may also be possible to deal directly with FEMA on dose allocations.