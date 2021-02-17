The money to cover the short-term lease would come out of the unspent portion of COVID-19 relief funds the county received from the federal government last May. Other expenses incurred by Lancaster General Health or the county to operate the site would be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement.

“Given the need to provide over 400,000 people with vaccinations in Lancaster County, we need that comprehensive, community-wide solution to address the large-scale demand we are hearing about, as well as to ultimately recover from this pandemic,” said Dr. Michael R. Ripchinski, the chief clinical officer for LGH.

Last week, the county and Lancaster General Health entered into an agreement for a community vaccination center that would open in mid-March and have the capacity to deliver up to 6,000 shots a day by April. That target, combined with the size of the facility, makes the center fall into the largest category of community vaccination center under FEMA’s guidelines, making it eligible for potential cost reimbursements.

The site would administer available vaccines from any manufacturer, and they would operate between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day of the week, with vaccinations occurring between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Scheduling of vaccination appointments will occur online or through a call center, Ripchinski said.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said county residents should continue to check vaccinatelancaster.org for updates on scheduling.