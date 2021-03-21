Viruses don’t stay the same.

They constantly mutate, often becoming in the process more effective killers.

The public health worry — even as the United States races to vaccinate millions of Americans — is that a variant could emerge that is impervious to existing antibodies. (Antibodies are created through infection and vaccination.)

“There are variants where people are beginning to become more concerned, where it’s not only more infectious, but potentially more deadly,” said Dr. David Lo, professor of biomedical sciences and senior associate dean of research at the University of California, Riverside.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking three of these emerging mutations named for the countries in which they were first discovered: The United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

As of Wednesday, two out the three variants that have received a lot of attention are circulating in Pennsylvania.

The UK variant, which was first detected in the United States in December, is by far the most commonly circulating mutation and is expected to become the dominant strain by month’s end. More than 4,500 cases have been detected in Washington, D.C., and 50 states and territories.

Health officials have discovered 68 cases of the UK variant in Pennsylvania.

This mutation is more transmissible than other variants and may be associated with an increased mortality risk, according to the CDC.

Health officials have also identified a single case of the South African variant in Pennsylvania.

These strands have been identified in commercial and hospital labs that have started sequencing portions of their COVID-19 specimens, Maggi Barton, a Pennsylvania Department of Health spokeswoman, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

The state health department, Barton said, does not have the capacity to conduct its own sequencing, although efforts are underway to do so. But the state is currently sending between one and three dozen samples biweekly to the CDC for sequencing.

Emerging research suggests the three COVID-19 vaccines with emergency authorization in the United States — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen — remain effective against these variants.

But these variants also appear to spread more easily, which public health officials fear could lead to more outbreaks.