The American Red Cross recently suggested that families add a new holiday tradition: donating blood.

Every 2 seconds, someone in the United States needs donated blood — including those with cancer, organ transplant patients and babies born prematurely — the Red Cross says in a recent news release.

And during the holidays, there are fewer available donors because of vacations, holiday activities, school breaks, seasonal illnesses and severe weather, the release says.

Area health care organizations have scheduled blood drives all around the county this month to help mitigate that annual shortage.

Here are places and times when you can donate blood through three organizations in our area through the end of December. Visit the websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor, for registration and for information on how to prepare to donate.

Donors should check online or contact these organizations to register for these mobile drives or donor centers in advance, and to make sure time slots at these drives haven’t filled up.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of December include:

— Comfort Suites, 543 Champ Blvd., Manheim, 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

— LCBC Church, 6 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

— Christ Lutheran Church, 75 E. High Street, Elizabethtown, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

— Eden Resort Inn, 222 Eden Road, Lancaster, 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

— Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

— Wesley United Methodist Church, 46 W. Main St., Strasburg, 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County or to the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, Monday through Friday.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to donate, by calling 717-544-0177 or going online at LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of December include:

— Lancaster General Hospital, James Street Lobby, second floor, 555 Duke St., Lancaster 7 a.m. to 2 p..m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

— Hand-in-Hand Fire Company, 313 Enterprise Drive, Bird-in-Hand, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

— Blue Ball Fire Company, Auxiliary Banquet Hall, 4305 Division Highway, Blue Ball, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

— Faith Church, 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

— Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant St., Gordonville, 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

— Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

— Providence Township Building, 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

— Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

— Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

— Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

— White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Road, Gap, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

—Bart Township Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up online at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

Remaining area blood drives through December are:

— Kirkwood Community Blood Drive, 422 Maple Shade Road, Kirkwood, in the bloodmobile, 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

— Root’s Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

— Fivepointville Fire Company, 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz, in the lobby, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, and Wednesday, Dec. 21.

— J.B. Hostetter & Sons Inc., 1225 W. Main St., Mount Joy, in the bloodmobile, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, 527 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, in the training room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

— Rheems Fire Department, 350 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, in the conference room, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. — Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, in the blood mobile, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

— Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, in the parking lot, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

— St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, in the gym, 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, check-in in the lobby, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

— Lancaster Family YMCA — City Center branch, 265 Harrisburg Ave., in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

— Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, in the Family Life Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.