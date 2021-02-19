Where will the mass vaccination site be?

The Lancaster County Commissioners approved an agreement with Lancaster General Health Wednesday to use the former Bon-Ton department store at Park City Center, on the Harrisburg Pike off Route 30, as a mass COVID-19 vaccination center this spring. Why there?

Officials involved in scoping out plans have said a facility needs to be at least 15,000 square feet, have adequate parking, be indoors, and be located near a major roadway. Park City mall is in the city limits and the empty Bon-Ton building is viewed as the likely location, both because of its size and because it’s been used on a short-term basis for other purposes. The size of the facility and target vaccination rate makes the center fall into the largest category of community vaccination center under FEMA’s guidelines, making it eligible for potential cost reimbursements.

When will the mass vaccination site open?

The site will operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week from March 14 to June 30, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., with vaccinations occurring between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. -- assuming adequate supply of the vaccines is available.

How do I sign up to be vaccinated?

Scheduling of vaccination appointments will occur online or through a call center, Dr. Michael R. Ripchinski, the chief clinical officer for LGH, said. Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said county residents should continue to check vaccinatelancaster.org for updates on scheduling. Click here to go to vaccinatelancaster.org.

Who is coordinating the mass vaccination plan?

The mass vaccination site is part of a plan by the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition, which is composed of Lancaster County government and the county’s four major health systems – Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, UPMC and WellSpan Health. Rock Lititz and TriStarr staffing are managing logistical considerations.

How will the center be funded?

Under the agreement, Lancaster General Health, which along with other county health systems will be managing the site, will be reimbursed up to $250,000 for a rental agreement with the mall’s owner, Brookfield Properties. The money to cover the short-term lease would come out of the unspent portion of COVID relief funds the county received from the federal government last May. Other expenses incurred by Lancaster General Health or the county to operate the site would be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement.

How many vaccines will be available?

The site will aim to vaccinate as many as 6,000 people per day, though there is no solid data on how many vaccines will be available. “We’re hopeful that if we build it, the shots will come,” County Commissioner Josh Parsons said in early February, acknowledging that the plan is dependent on having a much larger supply of vaccine than is currently available here.

LGH’s Ripchinski said that the hospital is willing to divert some of its weekly allocation in March, when vaccinations at the cite are slated to begin, and that the hospital system is currently in talks with FEMA to receive direct allocations of doses, by passing the Pennsylvania Department of Health allocation system which has frustrated local leaders. "We appreciate our ongoing conversations (with FEMA) to potentially get direct FEMA allocation for vaccines for the center," Ripchinski said Wednesday.

How many people are eligible?

In their proposed "memorandum of understanding" with Lancaster General Hospital for a mass-vaccination program, county officials estimate that 432,000 Lancaster County residents ages 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. Assuming that everyone received a two-dose vaccine, that means that 864,000 total injections need to be given.

Which vaccine(s) will be administered?

The site would administer vaccines from any approved manufacturer, which currently are Pfizer and Moderna.

Will I get one dose or two?

It depends. The county plans to offer vaccine made by any approved manufacturer. Since the vaccine is distributed by the federal government, it will depend on which are delivered to Lancaster County.

Will the vaccination be free?

Doses purchased using U.S. taxpayer dollars will be at no cost; however, the provider may charge an administration fee. According to the state health department, certain insurance providers should cover everything related to getting the vaccine. If you do not have insurance, you should still be eligible to get the vaccine at no charge — the state suggests calling the provider ahead of time to make sure you will not be charged.

Should I get the vaccine if I’ve already had COVID-19?

Yes, according to the Centers for Disease Control: “Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that re-infection with COVID-19 is possible, vaccine should be offered to you regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection. CDC is providing recommendations to federal, state, and local governments about who should be vaccinated first. At this time, experts do not know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. The immunity someone gains from having an infection, called natural immunity, varies from person to person. Some early evidence suggests natural immunity may not last very long. We won’t know how long immunity produced by vaccination lasts until we have more data on how well the vaccines work. Both natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity are important aspects of COVID-19 that experts are trying to learn more about, and CDC will keep the public informed as new evidence becomes available.”

How many people will be employed at the mass vaccination site? Will health care workers be giving vaccines, or is anyone welcome to apply?

TriStarr is hiring hundreds of clinical and nonclinical positions to staff the site, the company previously told LNP|LancasterOnline. TriStarr President Scott Fiore said he expects to hire at least 200 people for the full- and part-time positions, which include jobs to register, greet, take temperatures, translate, answer questions, give vaccines and more. Some positions, such as those involved in administering the vaccine, require health care or medical credentials.

How much will they be paid?

Pay will start at $15 an hour for the clinical and nonclinical positions that will also make temporary hires eligible for health benefits through TriStarr. The positions are all intended to all be paid, although volunteers could also be accepted. Penn Medicine is currently researching the legality of allowing volunteer workers at the vaccination site, Fiore said. Here are a few of the available jobs, which can be found at tristarrjobs.com/vaccination-job-board:

Greeter: $15/hour

Thermal screener: $15/hour

Vaccination supply runner: $15/hour

Registrar: $17/hour

Customer service representative: $17/hour

Pharmacy technician: $20/hour

Translator: $22/hour

Vaccinator: $23/hour

How long are the shifts?

Four hours will likely be the shortest shift, but on-call employees could be asked to fill in for shorter periods. Many of the details are still being worked out, TriStarr previously told LNP|LancasterOnline. Some positions will start work as soon as late this week or early next week, though most of the roles will not need to be filled until early or mid-March, Fiore said.

How do I apply for a job at the vaccination site?

To fill that many positions, TriStarr is casting a wide net, emphasizing flexibility in both job duties and scheduling for the vaccination site slated to operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week.