The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children age 12 to 15.

The news means the 28,556 12- to 15-year-olds in Lancaster County — according to the Pennsylvania State Data Center — are one step closer to having the option to be inoculated.

Here’s what we know about the decision to allow young people in that age bracket to be inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

How soon is the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) expected to vote on whether to allow those age 12 to 15 to get vaccinated with the vaccine?

The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices will vote on the matter at its meeting Wednesday, May 12, according to the agenda for the 11 a.m. meeting. The vote is scheduled to take place at 2:45 p.m.

How soon after a CDC approval would the vaccine be available for those age 12 to 15?

Immediately after receiving final, emergency approval.

Would that mean children age 12 to 15 would be able to receive any of the vaccines made by other manufacturers?

No, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine would be available to that age group.

Would minors need to be accompanied by an adult to be inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine?

Yes, a parent or guardian would need to be present.

What documents or paperwork would be necessary?

None. Parents and guardians would need to sign a consent form allowing the minor they are accompanying to be vaccinated.

Would there be a fee for the minors to be vaccinated?

No, the U.S. federal government is providing COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to everyone living in the United States.

Would a minor with no insurance be able to be vaccinated?

Yes, vaccine providers cannot deny vaccination to anyone whether or not they have health insurance coverage, are underinsured or the provider is out of network.

Would I be able to simply walk in to the Lancaster Community Vaccination Center with my 12- to 15-year-old and have them vaccinated?

Yes.

Are appointments available at the Lancaster Community Vaccination Center?

Yes.

Can I schedule on a specific day and time?

Yes, patients can schedule an appointment at their convenience. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

How do I make an appointment?

To register and schedule a first dose vaccine, call 717-588-1020 or visit VaccinateLancaster.org. (For those calling from a landline, the call center for the mass vaccination site is located in Akron and long-distance rates may be incurred.)

What are the hours of operation?

The mass vaccination site operates from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the former Bon-Ton store at Park City Center.

Where can I learn more about the vaccination process and the vaccines?

The CDC has a page on Frequently Asked Questions.

What are the side effects of all approved vaccines?

First, it’s important to note that all vaccines have side effects. Those that are common for the COVID-19 vaccine include muscle pain, redness, swelling, tiredness, headache, fever, chills and nausea. These, too, are common in children 12 to 15 year olds, according to the FDA.

Sources for this article include the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.