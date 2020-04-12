This ongoing log lists daily U.S. and Pennsylvania COVID-19 case and death counts.

Sunday, April 12

Pennsylvania cases rise 1,178 to 22,833; deaths rise 13 to 507

Penn State Health reports its Hershey hospital is treating 15 confirmed & 5 suspected cases

Latest CDC report: 525,704 cases & 20,486 deaths

Friday, April 10

Penn State Health reports its Hershey hospital is treating 22 confirmed & 7 suspected cases

Pennsylvania cases rise 1,751 to 19,979; deaths rise 78 to 416

The latest CDC report: 459,165 cases & 16,570 deaths

Thursday, April 9

Penn State Health reports its Hershey hospital is treating 22 confirmed & 8 suspected cases

Pennsylvania cases rise 1,989 to 18,228; deaths rise 28 to 338

Latest CDC report: 427,460 cases & 14,696 deaths

Wednesday, April 8

Penn State Health reports its Hershey hospital is treating 21 confirmed & 5 suspected cases

Pennsylvania cases rise 1,680 to 16,239; deaths rise 70 to 310

Latest CDC report: 395,011 cases & 12,754 deaths

Tuesday, April 7

Pennsylvania cases rise 1,579 to 14,559; deaths rise 78, totaling 240

Penn State Health reports its Hershey hospital is treating 19 confirmed & 7 suspected cases

Latest CDC report: 374,329 cases & 12,064 deaths.

Monday, April 6

Penn State Health reports its Hershey hospital is treating 16 confirmed & 9 suspected cases

Pennsylvania cases rise 1,470 to 12,980; deaths rise 12, totaling 162

Latest CDC report: 330,891 cases & 8,910 deaths

Sunday, April 5

Pennsylvania cases rise 1,493 to 11,51; deaths rise 14, totaling 150

Latest CDC report: 304,826 cases & 7,616 deaths

Saturday, April 4

Pennsylvania cases rise 1,597 to 10,017; deaths rise 34, totaling 136

Penn State Health reports its Hershey hospital is treating 16 confirmed & 4 suspected cases

Latest CDC report: 277,205 cases & 6,593 deaths

Friday, April 3

Pennsylvania cases rise 1,404 to 8,420; deaths rise 12, totaling 102

Penn State Health reports its Hershey hospital is treating 15 confirmed & 2 suspected cases

Latest CDC report, which lags: 239,279 cases & 5,443 deaths

Thursday, April 2

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital reports treating 27 COVID-19 patients, of which 10 are in the ICU and 6 are on ventilators

Penn State Health reports its Hershey hospital is treating 15 confirmed cases

Pennsylvania cases rise 1,211 to 7,016; deaths rise 16, totaling 90

Latest CDC report: 213,144 cases & 4,513 deaths

Wednesday, April 1

Penn State Health reports its Hershey hospital is treating 15 confirmed and 5 suspected cases

Pennsylvania cases rise 962, to 5,805; deaths rise 11, totaling 74

Latest CDC report: 186,101 cases & 3,603 deaths

Tuesday, March 31

Pennsylvania cases rise 756, hitting 4,843; deaths rise 15, totaling 63

Penn State Health reports its Hershey hospital is treating 13 confirmed and 9 suspected cases

Latest CDC report: 163,539 cases & 2,860 deaths

Monday, March 30

Pennsylvania cases rise 693 to 4,087, and deaths rise 11 to 49.

Penn State Health reports its Hershey hospital is treating 13 confirmed and 7 suspected cases.

Latest CDC report: 140,904 cases and 2,405 deaths.

Sunday, March 29

Pennsylvania cases rise 643 to 3,394, and four more deaths are reported, bringing the state total to 38.

Latest CDC report: 122,653 cases and 2,112 deaths.

Saturday, March 28

Pennsylvania cases rise 533 to 2,751, and 12 more deaths are reported, bringing the state total to 34.

Latest CDC report: 103,321 cases & 1,668 deaths.

Friday, March 27

Pennsylvania cases rise 531 to 2,218, and six more deaths are reported, bringing state total to 22.

Latest CDC report: 85,356 cases & 1,246 deaths.

Thursday, March 26

Pennsylvania cases rise 560 to 1,687, and five more deaths are reported, bringing the state total to 16.

Latest CDC report: 68,440 cases & 994 deaths.

Wednesday, March 25

Pennsylvania cases rise 276, to 1,127, and four more deaths are reported, bringing state total to 11.

Latest CDC report: 54,453 cases & 737 deaths.

Tuesday, March 24

Pennsylvania cases rise 207, to 851, and one more death is reported, bringing the state total to seven. So far 8,643 tests are negative.

Latest CDC report: 44,183 cases and 544 deaths, + 49 repatriated cases.

Monday, March 23

Pennsylvania cases rise 165, to 644, and four more adult deaths are reported, bringing the state total to six. So far 6,595 tests were negative.

Latest CDC report: 33,404 cases & 400 deaths, + 49 repatriated cases.

Sunday, March 22

Pennsylvania cases rise 108, to 479. So far 4,964 tests were negative.

Saturday, March 21

Pennsylvania cases rise 103, to 371.

Friday, March 20

Pennsylvania cases rise 83, to 268.

Latest CDC report: 15,219 cases & 201 deaths, + 49 repatriated cases.

Thursday, March 19

Gov. Tom Wolf orders "non-life-sustaining" businesses to shut down effective 8 p.m. and says enforcement will start Saturday.

The state Department of Education announces that it's canceling all PSSA testing and Keystone exams for the school year.

Pennsylvania cases rise 52 to 185, including the first case in Lebanon County.

Latest CDC report: 10,442 cases and 150 deaths, + 49 repatriated cases.

Wednesday, March 18

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health confirmed it is treating a patient who tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first reported case in Lancaster County.

Pennsylvania cases rise 37 to 133, including the first cases in Berks and York counties.

Latest CDC report: 7,038 cases and 97 deaths, + 49 repatriated cases.

Tuesday, March 17

Pennsylvania cases rise to 96.

Latest CDC report: 4,226 cases & 75 deaths + 49 repatriated cases.

Monday, March 16

Gov. Tom Wolf puts a mitigation order in effect statewide starting Tuesday.

Pennsylvania cases rise to 76.

Latest CDC report: 3,536 cases, 68 deaths, 49 states plus District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and US Virgin Islands. Includes 49 repatriated cases. CDC is now considering state results as confirmed instead of requiring that they be tested, so there are no more "presumptive positives."

Sunday, March 15

Pennsylvania cases rise to 63.

Saturday, March 14

Pennsylvania cases rise to 47.

Friday, March 13

Pennsylvania cases rise to 41.

Latest CDC report: 1,678 cases, 41 deaths, 46 states plus District of Columbia. Includes 49 repatriated cases and state positives awaiting CDC confirmation.

Thursday, March 12

Pennsylvania announces five more presumptive positives, bringing total to 22. Four in Montgomery County, one in Northampton County, first in Pike County.

Latest CDC report: 1,264 cases, 36 deaths, 42 states plus District of Columbia. Includes 49 repatriated cases and state positives awaiting CDC confirmation.

Wednesday, March 11

Pennsylvania announces four more presumptive positives, bringing total to 16. Two in Bucks County, one in Montgomery County and one in Monroe County.

Latest CDC report: 987 cases, 29 deaths, 38 states plus District of Columbia. Includes 49 repatriated cases and state positives awaiting CDC confirmation.

WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic.

President Trump announces travel restrictions for Europe.

Tuesday, March 10

Pennsylvania announces another presumptive positive, the eighth in Montgomery County and 11th statewide. Patient is hospitalized.

State officials say they'll start broadcasting an update daily at noon.

Later Pennsylvania announces a 12th case, the first in Philadelphia. Subsequently Philly's 250th annual St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled.

Latest CDC report: 696 cases, 25 deaths, 36 states. Includes 49 repatriated cases and state positives awaiting CDC confirmation.

Monday, March 9

Pennsylvania announces seventh presumptive positive tests. Like four of the six others, it's from Montgomery County; unlike the others who are quarantining at their homes, this patient is in critical condition at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Later, three more Pa. cases for total of 10, two from Montgomery County and one from Monroe County. All adults, two in unspecified hospitals.

Latest CDC report: 472 cases, 19 deaths, 35 states. Includes 49 repatriated cases and state positives awaiting CDC confirmation. CDC testing tally:1,707.

Sunday, March 10

Pennsylvania announces two more presumptive positive tests, in Montgomery County adults who traveled outside the state to an area where COVID-19 is present, bringing state total to six.

CDC "recommends travelers, particularly those with underlying health issues, defer all cruise ship travel worldwide." And notes that the U.S. Department of State says "while the U.S. government has successfully evacuated hundreds of our citizens in the previous weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for US citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities."

Saturday, March 7

Pennsylvania announces two more presumptive positive tests, in Montgomery County adults who traveled outside the state to an area where COVID-19 is present, bringing state total to four.

Friday, March 6

Pennsylvania announced first two presumptive positive tests in state, from Delaware and Wayne counties. And a school district in Bucks County shut down five schools for deep cleaning in what officials said was an unrelated incident in which members from the community were exposed to a confirmed case in another state.

Latest CDC report: 213 cases, 11 deaths, 19 states. Includes 49 repatriated cases and state positives awaiting CDC confirmation. CDC testing tally: 1,583 patients.

Thursday, March 5

Latest CDC report: 148 cases, 10 deaths, 13 states. Includes 49 repatriated cases and state positives awaiting CDC confirmation. As of March 4, it says "1,526 patients had been tested at CDC. This does not include testing being done at state and local public health laboratories, which began this week."

Wednesday, March 4

Latest CDC report: 129 cases, 9 deaths, 13 states. Includes 49 repatriated cases and state positives awaiting CDC confirmation.

Federal regulators announced they're ordering inspectors to focus on infection-control practices at nursing homes and hospitals, and saying nursing homes should screen visitors and can restrict their entry if they have traveled within 14 days to restricted countries, have signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection or had contact with someone under investigation for COVID-19.

Pennsylvania's state lab can test up to 25 cases a day, and no cases have been detected yet.

PEMA’s Commonwealth Response Coordination Center is partially activated (as of 3/4/20) in support of planning & preparedness for #COVID19. We're coordinating efforts with @PAHealthDept in support of its Department Operations Center.More about the CRCC: https://t.co/OZE7CPfpLZ pic.twitter.com/zUow9RRMia — PA Emergency Management Agency (@PEMAHQ) March 5, 2020

Tuesday, March 3

3 more deaths, bringing U.S. total to 9. All 9 were in Washington state, which says it has 27 confirmed cases.

CDC makes reports more frequent; will update at noon weekdays with the latest info as of 4 p.m. the previous day. Notes that case counts from individual states may be more current. On not reporting testing numbers, it says "Now that states are testing and reporting their own results, CDC’s numbers are not representative all of testing being done nationwide."

Latest CDC report: 108 cases, 6 deaths, 12 states. Includes 48 repatriated cases and state positives awaiting CDC confirmation.



WHO says disruptions to supply of protective equipment like medical masks and respirators are leaving doctors and nurses across the world "dangerously ill-equipped," with prices for surgical masks increasing sixfold and respirators tripling. It estimates manufacturing must increase 40% to meet rising global demand.

Monday, March 2

4 more deaths in Washington state, bringing current U.S. total to 6.

CDC updated U.S. tally as of 4 p.m. Sunday: 91 cases, 2 deaths. That includes 27 cases tested positive by others awaiting confirmation by CDC, and 48 people repatriated to the U.S. from Wuhan or the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Cases in 10 states. The report no longer includes the number of people tested, which Friday's report showed stood at 451 excluding people brought back from Wuhan and the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Sunday, March 1

2nd U.S. death

4 new cases in Washington state, including the man who died, all from a nursing facility near Seattle where 50 people were sick and being tested.

That’s as of FRIDAY! There’s many more. They are doing NOTHING to stop it! They HAVE to put patients with corona on their OWN unit, tent, whatever! Not with healthy patients!