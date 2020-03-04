This ongoing log lists daily U.S. case counts and other developments in the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19.
Tuesday, March 3
3 more deaths, bringing U.S. total to 9. All 9 were in Washington state, which says it has 27 confirmed cases.
- CDC makes reports more frequent; will update at noon weekdays with the latest info as of 4 p.m. the previous day. Notes that case counts from individual states may be more current. On not reporting testing numbers, it says "Now that states are testing and reporting their own results, CDC’s numbers are not representative all of testing being done nationwide."
- Latest CDC report: 108 cases, 6 deaths, 12 states. Includes 48 repatriated cases and state positives awaiting CDC confirmation.
- WHO says disruptions to supply of protective equipment like medical masks and respirators are leaving doctors and nurses across the world "dangerously ill-equipped," with prices for surgical masks increasing sixfold and respirators tripling. It estimates manufacturing must increase 40% to meet rising global demand.
Monday, March 2
- 4 more deaths in Washington state, bringing current U.S. total to 6.
- CDC updated U.S. tally as of 4 p.m. Sunday: 91 cases, 2 deaths. That includes 27 cases tested positive by others awaiting confirmation by CDC, and 48 people repatriated to the U.S. from Wuhan or the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Cases in 10 states. The report no longer includes the number of people tested, which Friday's report showed stood at 451 excluding people brought back from Wuhan and the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Sunday, March 1
- 2nd U.S. death
- 4 new cases in Washington state, including the man who died, all from a nursing facility near Seattle where 50 people were sick and being tested.