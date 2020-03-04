Here's how the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention describe coronavirus symptoms.
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure*:
Fever
Cough
Shortness of breath
*This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses.It also says people should call their health care provider if they develop symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if they have recently traveled to an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19.