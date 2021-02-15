Oshakee Zink didn’t know she was pregnant with her fourth child when the pull of opioids dragged the 28-year-old out of recovery and back into addiction.

Having had a son born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, and not wanting that for her daughter, Zink weened herself off opioids in her first trimester with the help of Subutex, a brand-name drug used to help with opioid dependence and withdrawal.

Little did Zink know that a flier her family doctor provided about a doula initiative through Patients R Waiting would prove pivotal in delivering naturally a healthy 6-pound, 7-ounce baby girl named Keyairah Jones on Jan. 22.

Based in Lancaster County, Patients R Waiting is a nonprofit organization focused on eliminating health disparities by increasing diversity in medicine.

“I honestly don’t know how I would have done it without her,” the Lancaster woman said of her doula, Rae Johnson-Bundy. “If she wasn’t there, I’d probably have done an epidural.”

Doulas provide education and support before, during and after childbirth.

“To be medicated is how she lived her street life,” said Nikia Lawson, a doula trainer and DONA International board member in Fort Worth, Texas. “Having an unmedicated birth allowed her to birth in the moment.”

Lawson, who recently lead two days of hands-on training at UPMC Lititz added, “That’s poignant to say my doula is more important to me, more significant than my opioid.”

‘We’re talking about saving lives’

Until Patients R Waiting began its diversifying doulas initiative in June, Johnson-Bundy was the only Black doula in Lancaster County.

Now there are 64 women of color in various stages of training.

Black babies in the United States die at three times the rate of their white counterparts, according to a July 2020 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The study also found Black newborns were more likely to survive childbirth when cared for by Black doctors.

The U.S., however, has a dearth of Black doctors, who according to the Association of American Medical Colleges account for just 5% of all physicians.

With these disparities in mind, Patients R Waiting Founder Dr. Cherise Hamblin asked: “We’re in it for the long haul, but what can we do in the interim?”

Her answer?

Increase the number of doulas of color serving pregnant women of color. The fledging organization provides doula training and services — which can cost upwards of $1,200 — for free to communities of color.

“When we’re talking about diversity in health care, we’re not talking about it would be nice,” said Hamblin, an OB-GYN physician at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. “We’re talking about saving lives.”

‘Angry by Black maternal deaths’

Hamblin isn’t doing it alone.

She and two local physicians — including Dr. Sharee Livingston, chair of the OB-GYN department at UPMC Lititz — joined her effort. These three Black doctors, who typically do not work on the micro-level with patients that doulas do, have been called “unicorns.”

Blacks and Latinos have the highest COVID-19 morbidity and mortality rates in the U.S., likely the result of the social determinants of health, generally recognized as environmental conditions where people live, work and play.

“Women of color must be treated like medical VIPs because there’s usually more going on than what you see on the surface,” said Livingston, who grew up in public housing in Harrisburg and has stared down Black morbidity and mortality.

Livingston added, “I was moved and angry by Black maternal deaths. I converted that emotion into improving outcomes.”

Doula support in pregnancy is associated with reduced rates of cesarean delivery, premature births and postpartum depression, and is correlated with increased breastfeeding.

The list of benefits to breast-fed babies is long and includes stronger immune systems to fight off disease and lower infant mortality rates.

Wendy Shiffer, a local trainer for the doula initiative, describes doulas as a concierge for pregnant women. She estimates about 20 doulas are practicing in Lancaster County.

While demographic data on individuals practicing in this unregulated industry in Pennsylvania is nonexistent, the vast majority are believed to be white. The 64 doula trainees — who are Black and Latina — expect to change that.

“We were short of doulas who are anything but white,” Shiffer said.

‘Doula in the moment’

During a Feb. 5 training session with doula trainees, Lawson demonstrated a roving body check that encourages tension release by using a relaxation technique that combines breathing and touch.

Lawson, who has been a doula for 25 years, peppers her instruction with “Babies know how to be born, if you trust the process,” encouragement to “doula in the moment” and football anecdotes.

In Lawson’s football analogy, mom is the quarterback and the doula, coach.

“The coach,” Lawson tells trainees, “teaches the plays before the game starts.”

Trainees in the Patients R Waiting program are licensed through DONA after eight weeks of virtual lessons, hands-on training and three births.

Cyani Wylie, a 22-year-old nursing student in Lancaster, was among the doula trainees who attended the recent training.

The way Wylie sees it, as a Black woman, having provider choices is critical for building trust, particularly in communities that have suffered harm at the hands of health professionals.

“It’s just that connection that you have,” Wylie said. “That’s how you build rapport and feeling safe.”

Lawson agreed.

“The support for families looking for culturally competent care, there’s a disparity,” Lawson said. “That’s one of the reasons this exists.”