Effective Wednesday, due to the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases across the region, all WellSpan facilities will again require patients and visitors to wear masks.

A medical mask such as a surgical mask, N95 mask or KN95 mask must be worn by everyone inside any WellSpan care facility. If a person does not have an appropriate mask, one will be provided by the WellSpan care facility, according to a news release from the hospital system.

WellSpan is continuing to allow open visitation of patients, except for patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected of being positive pending test results.

COVID-19 positive or pending hospitalized patients may designate two support persons for visitation. Visitation by one designated support person at a time will be allowed. All approved visitors will be provided with appropriate personal protective equipment that will be worn during the duration of the patient visit.

People who are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (including fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing) should not visit patients.