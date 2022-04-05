In response to declining cases, WellSpan Health has lifted its visitor restrictions for all patients except those who are positive or suspected to have contracted COVID-19.

The health system announced the visitor policy change Monday, marking a return to normalcy.

“It is now back to what we would consider green level at the hospital for non-COVID patients,” said Ryan Coyle, a WellSpan spokesperson.

COVID-19 positive or pending patients may have one of two designated visitors at a time. Visitors of COVID-19 patients must wear personal protective equipment during the visit.

Except in some locations, facemasks will no longer be required for patients and visitors who are up to date with their vaccinations. To be considered up to date, patients and visitors must be vaccinated and boosted, which means one booster shot for ages 12 to 49 and two booster shots for those 50 and older.

Visitors who are not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations should wear a mask when entering the hospital.

Those seeking care for COVID-19 should wear a mask.

Those who are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not visit patients.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC Lititz do permit visitors, with some restrictions.

