Starting Sept 12, unvaccinated WellSpan Health employees working in patient care areas will be tested for COVID-19 every other week.

In the wake of rapidly increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations of unvaccinated patients, it is the latest in a string of health systems to announce safety measures among unvaccinated staff.

Masking and health screenings will continue to be required by WellSpan Health staff and patients.

“The Delta variant of COVID-19 is taking hold nationally, and we must all take decisive action now before it gains an even stronger foothold in our communities and our facilities,” Dr. Anthony Aquilina, WellSpan Health executive vice president and chief physician officer, said in a press release.

Aquilina added, “Ultimately, getting the vaccine is the most important thing you can do to prevent becoming serious ill from COVID-19.”

WellSpan declined to disclose the percentage of vaccinated staff.

WellSpan officials stopped short of implementing a staff vaccination mandate similar to ones in place at Penn Medicine, Highmark Health, Allegheny Health Network and the Lehigh Valley Health Network, among others in Pennsylvania.

Nearly 150 health systems, hospitals and health care providers in the U.S. have implemented mandates since Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced its new policy in May.

UPMC is not among them.

WellSpan’s announcement comes as it has seen hospitalizations climb from 20 patients on July 19 to 95 on Monday.

Throughout the pandemic, the average patient age has been 66, Jeannie Constable, a WellSpan spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

The trend, however, is skewing younger.

“As a larger percentage of seniors have received their COVID-19 shots compared to younger, the rapid spread of COVID-19 in this surge is impacting individuals in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s, predominantly those that are not vaccinated,” Constable said.

In addition to the testing requirements for unvaccinated staff, WellSpan officials put stricter visitation restrictions in place, allowing only one “support person” each day for each non-COVID-19 patient, unless end of life.

As of Monday, roughly 53% of Pennsylvanians 12 years and older and 55% in Lancaster County were fully vaccinated, according to state vaccination data.

Local infectious disease experts have called the latest surge in cases a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“With COVID-19 vaccinations proven to reduce hospitalizations, it makes this surge more difficult to stomach,” Dr. Eugene Curley, a WellSpan infectious disease specialist, said in a statement.

Curley noted 98 percent of patients treated in WellSpan hospitals for COVID-19 since June are not fully vaccinated.

“It’s important to recognize that while breakthrough cases can occur in those that are vaccinated, transmission rates and hospitalization rates from those individuals remain very low,” Curley said.

The delta virus, which accounts for the majority of new cases, is significantly more contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an individual with the delta variant can infect six or seven people.

Someone with the initial strain of the virus could infect on or two people.

“It’s one of the most contagious respiratory viruses that we know of, and that is why we’re seeing the rapid spread,” said Dr. Michael Seim, WellSpan Health senior vice president and chief quality officer. “Masking can limit some of the transmission, but vaccinations are still the gold standard for those eligible.”

WellSpan Health operates eight hospitals in Pennsylvania and Maryland including WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.