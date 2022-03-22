At least two local hospital systems — UPMC and WellSpan Health — have created in-house traveling nurse programs to retain staff and reduce the costs associated with hiring outside agencies.

And a third — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health — is in the “planning phase” and expects to have its own program later this year, John Lines, a health system spokesperson, said in a text to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Penn State Health, which is constructing a $375 million, 129-bed medical center in East Hempfield Township that is expected to open in the fall, does not yet have an in-house program. The health system, though, is in the beginning stages of designing its own program, Barbara Schindo, a Penn State Health spokesperson, said, adding that as yet there is no timeline.

A critical staffing shortage coupled with COVID-19 surges created a perfect storm in the pandemic, resulting in escalating costs to hire traveling nurses and other medical staff through staffing agencies.

A survey by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) found hourly rates paid to staffing agencies for registered nurses providing direct care between 2019 and 2021 increased by 108% from $59 to $123 an hour.

The hourly agency rate for certified nurse assistants saw a steeper rise: 444% from $9 per hour to $49 per hour.

“This is a trend we are beginning to see across the state and we have heard of a number of health systems that are implementing this type of program,” Liam Migdail, a HAP spokesperson, said in an email.

By establishing an in-house program, hospitals don’t have to pay staffing agency fees and they can keep employees who might otherwise leave to outside traveling nurses by offering more pay, flexible hours and facility options in which to work.

UPMC announced its in-house traveling nurse program in December and has 150 staff enrolled, Malini Mattler, a health system spokesperson said in an email.

WellSpan Health announced its program — called WellStaffed — last month, although officials said the health system started it in September.

The program operates across the health system’s eight hospitals, including WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata Borough.

“It’s a win-win for both the individual nurses and nurse’s assistants and it’s obviously a benefit to us because we can use our own team,” said Bob Batory, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for WellSpan Health.

Batory said the health system started envisioning an in-house program late last spring.

The WellStaffed program appears to be working.

Batory knows this because several employees who had planned to leave WellSpan are now in the in-house program.

The pay range for in-house nurses and nurse’s assistants at WellSpan Health is $40 to $60 per hour, in addition to their regular rate, Batory said.

Using WellSpan personnel to fill the slots traditionally filled by outside agency staff means greater continuity because, for example, those employees are already familiar with the health system’s protocols and software, Batory said.

WellSpan employees who enter the in-house traveling program will keep their benefits and seniority.

“WellStaffed takes my previous experience of a float pool to a whole other level,” Ruth Brainerd, a registered nurse who also is a team instructor, said in a press release.

Brainerd said she loved the program, adding, “The flexibility in my schedule allows me to continue as a nurse instructor and also share more ideas from my experiences with my students.”

Once ramped up, WellSpan’s goal is to have 75 to 100 in-house traveling nurses.

The WellStaffed program has about half that now, or 55. WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital has used eight nurses and nursing assistants from the WellStaffed program, Coyle said.

The WellStaffed pool includes registered nurses and certified nursing assistants. At least a dozen are new to WellSpan.

Once fully implemented, UPMC’s goal is to employ about 800 traveling nurses or roughly double what the health system used in 2020.

John Galley, UPMC chief human resources officer, called the hourly agency pay rate of $280 during the omicron peak “unsustainable.”