WellSpan Health has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available as soon as this week for people in Lancaster County, the health system announced Wednesday.

The appointments are open to anyone eligible under Phase 1a of Pennsylvania’s vaccination rollout. An estimated 200,000 Lancastrians are currently eligible under Phase 1a.

“We had just always been booked so far out,” said Ryan Coyle, a WellSpan spokesman.

Coyle added, “We wanted people who are eligible in 1a to get their appointment before we move on.”

Wednesday’s announcement from WellSpan comes as the state is poised to expand eligibility to Pennsylvanians in Phase 1b, which includes emergency responders and other frontline essential workers such as grocery store workers and meat packing plants.

From the end of January through mid-February, the WellSpan system — which spans six counties and includes WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata Borough — had a wait list of 75,000 people at one point, Coyle said. The hospital system brought that to zero last week.

Besides Lancaster, appointments are available in Adams, Franklin, Lebanon and York counties.

Click here to schedule an appointment or call 855-851-3641 through the WellSpan COVID-19 hotline.