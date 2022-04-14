Radiologists at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital could be using artificial intelligence to help flag embolisms and fractures in CT scans before the end of the month.

WellSpan York Hospital began using the AI technology in February to help flag the scans that might otherwise go unnoticed by the naked eye.

“Imaging better has been our goal,” said Dr. Edward Steiner, chairman of WellSpan Imaging and Radiation Oncology.

An embolism is a blood clot that forms in a blood vessel, breaks off and travels to another area in the body. According to the American College of Cardiology, pulmonary embolism is the third most common cause of cardiovascular death in the United States.

Nationally, doctors miss about 4% of embolisms, according to Steiner.

The Aidoc software will be used to aid radiology in reading scan results for a variety of neuroscience, heart and vascular issues, including brain hemorrhages, acute cervical-spine fractures and pulmonary embolisms.

While emerging, AI technology is not completely new.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health uses AI technology for CT scans and MRIs to detect, for example, “pulmonary nodules when screening for lung cancer, assist in the interpretation of cardiac images, and in the imaging of the brain for stroke patients,” a spokesperson said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Penn State Health does not currently use such a tool but is working to develop AI technology that can be used in image analysis, said Barbara Schindo, a spokesperson for the health system.

UPMC officials did not respond to an LNP | LancasterOnline inquiry seeking comment.

The AI technology is expected to speed up detection “when seconds count,” reduce turnaround time, shorten the length of hospital stays and improve patient outcomes.

A routine test can take up to 72 hours to turn around with results. The AI technology dramatically cuts into that with results in as few as two minutes.

Every minute matters for a stroke or trauma patient.

In addition to producing speedy test results, the AI technology also prioritizes urgent findings that are sent to physicians.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital conducts about 145,000 CT scans a year.

While WellSpan Health doctors have seen an increase in the number of embolisms because of COVID-19, officials began looking into acquiring AI technology three years ago.

The winter COVID-19 hospital surge has left the health system with a tremendous backlog that the AI technology is expected to help ease, Steiner said.

AI technology has not made advances without controversy.

No one — for example — knows precisely how exactly AI-based tools make conclusions, as it operates like a “black box.” And the technology has weathered concerns about the technology supplanting medical professionals.

Steiner, though, insists the Aidoc software is no substitute.

“A computer does not give you a diagnosis here,” Steiner said. “The judgment is always with the physician.”