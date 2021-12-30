Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield on Wednesday announced that the federal government had approved a strike team for staffing support for WellSpan York Hospital.

While WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital also requested staffing support from Lancaster County Emergency Management, which was then forwarded to the state, it is unclear Wednesday whether a team would be coming to Lancaster County.

“To date the only formal request for staffing support within Lancaster County that was passed through our office to the state is for WellSpan,” Dan Scully, interim director Lancaster County Emergency Management, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

The Wolf Administration on Dec. 15 outlined key areas for hospital support during the pandemic with a particular focus on rural Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is expected to receive Strike Teams at the Scranton Regional Hospital and WellSpan York at the beginning of the new year to increase their acute-care capacity with 30 additional general and surgical beds for COVID-19 patients.

“Over the last few weeks, WellSpan Health has been caring for the highest number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients at one time since the start of the pandemic,” Julie Kupchella, a WellSpan spokesperson, said in an email.

Kupchella, who declined to say how and where the federal team would be deployed, added, “We are fortunate that a team of clinical resources will be deployed from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support patient care across the system. We look forward to learning more about the deployment in the coming days and preparing for the team's arrival.”

While the number of staff is yet to be determined, strike team members will be deployed for 30 days.

“We must continue to support the health care community holistically, which means decreasing the number of people presenting at their local emergency departments while providing capacity to increase the number of patients discharged to other facilities when clinically appropriate,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said in a statement.

Klinepeter added, “The federal support announced today is aligned with these goals, however, we know that this alone will not solve our capacity issues.”

Strike teams will not be coordinated through Lancaster County Emergency Management.