Lancaster County’s weekly COVID-19 deaths last week reached their highest mark since February, totaling 19 from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, according to the county coroner’s office.

The county is averaging nearly 2.5 deaths a day as hospitalizations due to the coronavirus continue to hover above 100, according to data from the state Department of Health. As of Oct. 2, 1,128 people in the county have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sixty-five of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are at Lancaster General Hospital, according to LGH’s data. More than 70 percent of COVID-19 patients at LGH are unvaccinated, including all but one in the hospital’s ICU.

Last week’s case total declined slightly from the week before, with the county recording nearly 1,500 new cases, according to the state data. Weekly cases have remained above 1,000 since mid-August after declining to single digits in June and July.

An additional 1,650 eligible county residents became fully vaccinated during the week of Sept. 26, bringing the proportion of fully vaccinated residents to approximately 56 percent, according to the state data. Just over 60 percent of eligible county residents have at least one vaccine dose after 1,666 received their first shots last week.

The number of residents receiving a COVID-19 booster more than quadrupled from just under 600 the week prior to nearly 2,400 last week after the Food and Drug Administration’s Sept. 22 approval of an additional Pfizer-BioNTech shot for Americans 65 and older and those at higher risk for the virus. The Pfizer booster and one from Moderna has been available for some immunocompromised residents since August.