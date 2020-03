Posted 8:45 a.m. March 11, 2020

The Bucks County Health Department recently announced that the county has its first two presumed positive cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total in the state to 14.

The two individuals with coronavirus are living in the same residence, according to a press release. They had attended an out-of-state social event with a person who was confirmed to have the virus.

Both people are at home, in isolation, with mild cases of the virus.