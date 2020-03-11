Posted 12:57 p.m. March 11, 2020.

The World Health Organization has officially declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death," said Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization.

Posted 11:50 a.m. March 11, 2020

The Pa. Dept of Health has confirmed another presumed positive case of the coronavirus in Montgomery County, bringing the total count for the state up to 15.

In addition, the Dept. of Health announced that the two cases of coronavirus in Delaware and Wayne counties have been officially confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

Posted 8:45 a.m. March 11, 2020

The Bucks County Health Department recently announced that the county has its first two presumed positive cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total in the state to 14.

The two individuals with coronavirus are living in the same residence, according to a press release. They had attended an out-of-state social event with a person who was confirmed to have the virus.

Both people are at home, in isolation, with mild cases of the virus.

LNP is maintaining an interactive map that shows when and where Pennsylvania cases were diagnosed.