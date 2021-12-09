Lancaster County hospitals on Thursday had admitted 173 COVID-19 patients, the second highest daily number since this time last year when health systems hit 178 on Dec. 10, 2020.

Of the 81 ICU beds available in the county, local hospitals have 13 available, according to state data.

Last week, Penn Medicine Lancaster Health paused elective surgeries.

Was your medical procedure in Lancaster County canceled or delayed?

We want to talk to you about how the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations is affecting health services. Please email or call LNP | LancasterOnline health and wellness reporter Nicole C. Brambila at nbrambila@lnpnews.com or (717) 723-8420.