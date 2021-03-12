Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday said Pennsylvanians prioritized in Phase 1A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout should either have a shot in the arm or an appointment by the end of the month.

“The waiting lists are mostly a function of a lack of supply,” said Wolf, who was flanked by a bipartisan group of state lawmakers serving on the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, including Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument of Lancaster County.

Task force members said Pennsylvania can expect to receive 200,000 weekly doses of the single-dose Johnson &Johnson vaccine starting the week of March 28, prompting Friday’s announcement.

“We’re within striking distance of the finish line,” Wolf said.

There are roughly 4.5 million Pennsylvanians categorized in Phase 1a, Wolf said. Phase 1a prioritizes health-care workers; people 65 and older; residents in long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes; and more.

Wolf estimated as many 80% will opt to be vaccinated.

As of Friday, nearly 2.2 million Pennsylvanians had received at least one dose or were fully vaccinated. In Lancaster County, that number was 83,228.

In a press conference Friday, the task force also announced plans to establish regional vaccination clinics — like the one launched in Lancaster County last week — and a targeted effort to vaccinate first responders and frontline workers such as agricultural and grocery workers, which are currently a part of Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan.

“I recognize that these are bold commitments,” said Aument. “The people of Pennsylvania expect us to come together and get results.”

Friday’s announcement came on the heels of President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that May 1 is the goal for states to open up vaccinations to all Americans.

Last week the state’s task force announced an initiative to inoculate about 200,000 teachers and support staff — more than 11,000 in Lancaster County — with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, more than 6,500 kindergarten through third grade educators had been vaccinated, PEMA Director Randy Padfield said in an earlier press conference Friday.

It’s unclear how many educators and support staff in Lancaster County have been vaccinated. Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Education and PEMA did not respond to an LNP | LancasterOnline inquiry.