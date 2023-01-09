Water damage has temporarily closed Union Community Care’s New Holland Health Center at 435 S. Kinzer Ave., in Garden Spot Village.

New Holland Health Center, which is located in space leased by WellSpan, offers medical care, dental care, behavioral health and social support services. Patients are being contacted to reschedule either for telehealth or for locations in Lancaster, Lebanon and Denver.

A malfunction in the system that controls sprinklers, heating, ventilation and air conditioning malfunction on Monday caused the water damage, and extensive repairs will be needed, Alisa Jones, president and CEO of Union Community Care, said in a statement.

Dental care could reopen at New Holland Health Center in the next two to three weeks, according to a news release, and short-term plan underway to reopen medical care at a separate location in New Holland.